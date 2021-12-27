Police Blotter: Longview woman arrested Friday for allegedly purchasing Louis Vuitton purse with fake cash

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Longview officers Thursday arrested Katherine Mattson, 60, of Silver Lake, on suspicion of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County deputies Friday arrested William Campbell Jr., 21, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, making or possessing vehicle theft tools and driving with a suspended license in the third degree.

Forgery — Longview officers Friday arrested Adrienne Schmidt, 24, of Longview, on suspicion of forgery and third-degree theft after allegedly paying $200 in fake cash for a Louis Vuitton purse.

Fraud — Kelso hotel staff reported Sunday a customer was fraudulently using a credit card to stay in a room.

Assault

1400 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Sunday.

Burglaries

300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Friday.

1000 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Saturday. Report of two juveniles leaving a closed Burger King.

500 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Report of residential burglary.

2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. Report of fence cut around business.

Stolen vehicle

1600 Goerig Street, Woodland. Sunday. Black Subaru Outback. Started and left unattended.

Thefts

3000 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Thursday. Prescription drugs.

700 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Fake bills posted by register.

3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Shoplifting.

400 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Friday. Customer left without paying bill.

800 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Kelso. Saturday. Mail.

300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Sunday. Shoplifting.

1800 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Sunday.

1400 Dike Access Road, Woodland. Sunday. Cellphone.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

400 Hanson Road, Toutle. Thursday. Reports of malicious mischief to driveway and yard.

1200 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Report of three people throwing rocks at building.

500 block of Main Street, Kelso. Friday. Report of gas stolen from three delivery vehicles.

500 Redpath Street, Kelso. Sunday. Report of two vehicles crashing on school property.

700 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Report of man breaking plexiglass in store.

Vehicle prowls

1400 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Vehicle entered, but there was no damage and nothing taken.

400 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Two vehicles reportedly broken into.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.