Police Blotter: Longview woman arrested Friday for allegedly purchasing Louis Vuitton purse with fake cash

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault — Longview officers Thursday arrested Katherine Mattson, 60, of Silver Lake, on suspicion of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County deputies Friday arrested William Campbell Jr., 21, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, making or possessing vehicle theft tools and driving with a suspended license in the third degree.
Forgery — Longview officers Friday arrested Adrienne Schmidt, 24, of Longview, on suspicion of forgery and third-degree theft after allegedly paying $200 in fake cash for a Louis Vuitton purse.
Fraud — Kelso hotel staff reported Sunday a customer was fraudulently using a credit card to stay in a room.
Assault
- 1400 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Sunday.
Burglaries
- 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Friday.
- 1000 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Saturday. Report of two juveniles leaving a closed Burger King.
- 500 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Report of residential burglary.
- 2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. Report of fence cut around business.
Stolen vehicle
- 1600 Goerig Street, Woodland. Sunday. Black Subaru Outback. Started and left unattended.
Thefts
- 3000 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Thursday. Prescription drugs.
- 700 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Fake bills posted by register.
- 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Shoplifting.
- 400 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Friday. Customer left without paying bill.
- 800 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Kelso. Saturday. Mail.
- 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Sunday. Shoplifting.
- 1800 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Sunday.
- 1400 Dike Access Road, Woodland. Sunday. Cellphone.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 400 Hanson Road, Toutle. Thursday. Reports of malicious mischief to driveway and yard.
- 1200 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Report of three people throwing rocks at building.
- 500 block of Main Street, Kelso. Friday. Report of gas stolen from three delivery vehicles.
- 500 Redpath Street, Kelso. Sunday. Report of two vehicles crashing on school property.
- 700 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Report of man breaking plexiglass in store.
Vehicle prowls
- 1400 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Vehicle entered, but there was no damage and nothing taken.
- 400 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Two vehicles reportedly broken into.