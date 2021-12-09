 Skip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Longview woman arrested for assault by Kelso police Wednesday

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Controlled substances — Longview police officers Wednesday arrested David Beck, 22, of Kelso, on suspicion of selling controlled substances.

Breaking protection order — Woodland police officers Wednesday arrested Lucas Holmgren, 31, of Woodland, on suspicion of violating a protection order.

Assault — Kelso police officers Wednesday arrested Mariah Holt, 26, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree assault and malicious mischief.

