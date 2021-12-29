Police Blotter: Longview woman allegedly jumped gate at Expo Center, fought officers Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Tiffany Long, 39, of Longview, on suspicion of second- and third-degree theft.

Malicious mischief — Longview police offices Tuesday arrested James Nofsinger, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of felony malicious mischief.

Trespass and assaulting an officer — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Kevona Penn, 32, of Longview, on suspicion of criminal trespassing, assaulting a police officer, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest. According to the 911 call log, Penn screamed at employees at the Cowlitz County Expo Center, jumped the gate to get inside and tried to fight responding officers.

Fraud — A Kalama resident told the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Tuesday her Walmart account was used by someone in Ohio.

Fraud — A Kelso nonprofit reported Tuesday they lost more than $1,000 to potential fraud by a property management company.

Assaults

Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Container of cheesecake thrown in person's face.

1900 block of Dorothy Street, Longview. Tuesday. Neighbor allegedly attacked by group after giving them a ride.

Burglaries

6800 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Tuesday. Commercial burglary.

1300 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Laundry room broken into and damaged.

Stolen vehicle

200 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Red Honda Civic. WA BFJ9296. Owner turned on the car to let it warm up and found it missing when returned.

Thefts

100 block of Alderwood Lane, Longview. Tuesday. Mail stolen.

3000 block of Florida Street, Longview. Tuesday. Four rifles and pistol stolen from inside vehicle.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

2000 block of Coal Creek Road, Longview. Tuesday. Neighbor allegedly drove tractor through yard.

1600 block of Guild Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Work vehicle had its gas tank punctured.

Vehicle prowl

3100 block of Fir Street, Longview. Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.