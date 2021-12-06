Police Blotter: Longview resident reports fraudulent police scam Friday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. There was no 911 call log provided for Saturday's calls.

Unlawful possession of a firearm — Longview police Saturday arrested Alonzo Wesley Declue, 49, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, three warrants for contempt of court and for failure to appear on a charge of third-degree driving without a license.

Identity theft — Kelso police Friday arrested Jason Allen Hayes, 44, of Kelso, on suspicion of first-degree identity theft and failure to appear on a charge of third-degree driving without a license.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Desiree Antonette Kleemeyer, 26, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree assault and failure to appear on charges of third-degree theft and aiding and abetting criminal trespass.

Theft — Longview police Friday arrested Michael Dale Warner, 43, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft and retail theft with circumstances.

Conspiracy — Kelso police Friday arrested Nanci Michelle Wilson, 40, of Kelso, on suspicion of criminal conspiracy.

Fugitive — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Clifton Eugene Spain, 58, of Kelso, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice and failure to appear on charges of fourth-degree assault and three charges of violating a no contact order.

Fraud — A Longview woman called Longview police Friday to report someone pretending to be "Officer Mike Bishop" from the Longview Police Department scammed her mother. According to the woman, the fake officer asked the victim to buy gift cards and give personal information. The gift card numbers were not given to the scammer.

Burglaries

100 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Friday.

3200 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday. T Mobile.

500 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Sunday.

Stolen vehicles

3100 block of Field Street, Longview. Friday. Black 1986 Toyota pickup. No plate.

2600 block of Coweeman Park Drive, Kelso. Sunday. White 2010 Ford Taurus.

1600 block of Delaware Street, Longview. Sunday. Silver Dodge 1500. WA C91235N.

Thefts

300 block of Carroll Road, Kelso. Friday. Mail.

1500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Friday.

4100 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Sunday. Mail.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

800 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Friday.

5600 block of Finch Drive, Longview. Sunday. Vehicle egged.

Vehicle prowls

West Side Highway and Early Bird Drive, Kelso. Friday. Catalytic converter, other items.

800 block of Huntington Avenue, Castle Rock. Friday. Laptop.

100 block of Front Avenue, Castle Rock. Friday.

800 block of Huntington Avenue, Castle Rock. Friday.

3000 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Sunday.

1200 block of Washington Way, Longview. Sunday.

