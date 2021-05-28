Police Blotter: Longview resident hears gunfire, finds bullet holes in back of house Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault — Longview officers Thursday arrested Travis Paasch, 48, of Toutle, on suspicion of second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.
Assault
1900 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Thursday.
Burglary
900 block of PH 10 Highway, Castle Rock. Thursday. Took lawn equipment from shed.
1100 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Thursday.
Stolen vehicle
300 block of Prospect Road, Woodland. Thursday. Forest green 2004 Toyota Tacoma. Blue sticker on back window and light bar on front bumper.
400 block of Donation Street, Kelso. Thursday. Trailer.
1100 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Thursday. White 2003 Honda Accord. Washington ZSS278.
300 block of Birchwood Drive, Kalama. Thursday. Dark green 1998 Toyota 4Runner. Washington ATW4833.
Thefts
200 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Package off porch.
800 block of Kiltie Place, Kelso. Thursday. Kayak.
300 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Cellphone.
600 block of California Way, Longview. Thursday. Social Security check.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
1200 block of Pioneer Mount Solo Cemetery Road, Longview. Thursday. Heard gunshots then found bullet holes in back of house.