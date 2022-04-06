Police Blotter: Longview police Tuesday arrest two people with alleged stolen vehicles

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen vehicle — Longview police Tuesday arrested Tyler Cashdollar, 25, of Portland, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property.

Stolen vehicle — Longview police Tuesday arrested Timothy Collins, 49, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Trafficking — Longview police Tuesday arrested Dave Clark Anderson, 25, of Kelso, on suspicion of trafficking stolen property and violating a protection order.

Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Tuesday arrested Arthur Mickens, 33, of Kelso, on suspicion of first-degree theft, vehicle prowling and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.

Forgery and stolen property — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Matthew Nguyen, 34, of Kelso, on suspicion of forgery, possession of stolen property, obstructing a public servant, driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.

Eluding police — Longview police Tuesday arrested Ronald Pitsenbarger, 39, of Longview, on suspicion of attempting to elude police and violating an ignition interlock driver's license.

Animal cruelty — Longview police Tuesday arrested Roger Robatcek, 69, of Longview, on suspicion of animal cruelty.

Fraud — A scam call imitating the Castle Rock Police Department on Tuesday asked for $1,000 to be paid for missing jury duty.

Arson

1200 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. House fire allegedly caused by squatters.

Assaults

1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Physical dispute, surveillance footage provided to police.

1500 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Manager allegedly punched caller in face. Alcohol involved.

Burglary

100 block of Florence Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Residential burglary.

Thefts

1900 block of Dorothy Street, Longview. Tuesday. Attempt to steal propane tank.

2100 block of Larch Street, Longview. Tuesday. BMX-style bike stolen.

400 block of 25th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Wooden flag taken from porch.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

1600 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Two cars had gas tanks punctured and emptied.

400 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Can thrown from one car hits another car.

Vehicle prowls

3200 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Tuesday. Clothes and guitar taken from vehicle.

3900 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.