Police Blotter: Longview police Tuesday arrest two people with alleged stolen vehicles

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Stolen vehicle — Longview police Tuesday arrested Tyler Cashdollar, 25, of Portland, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property.
Stolen vehicle — Longview police Tuesday arrested Timothy Collins, 49, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Trafficking — Longview police Tuesday arrested Dave Clark Anderson, 25, of Kelso, on suspicion of trafficking stolen property and violating a protection order.
Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Tuesday arrested Arthur Mickens, 33, of Kelso, on suspicion of first-degree theft, vehicle prowling and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.
Forgery and stolen property — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Matthew Nguyen, 34, of Kelso, on suspicion of forgery, possession of stolen property, obstructing a public servant, driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.
Eluding police — Longview police Tuesday arrested Ronald Pitsenbarger, 39, of Longview, on suspicion of attempting to elude police and violating an ignition interlock driver's license.
Animal cruelty — Longview police Tuesday arrested Roger Robatcek, 69, of Longview, on suspicion of animal cruelty.
Fraud — A scam call imitating the Castle Rock Police Department on Tuesday asked for $1,000 to be paid for missing jury duty.
Arson
- 1200 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. House fire allegedly caused by squatters.
Assaults
- 1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Physical dispute, surveillance footage provided to police.
- 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Manager allegedly punched caller in face. Alcohol involved.
Burglary
- 100 block of Florence Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Residential burglary.
Thefts
- 1900 block of Dorothy Street, Longview. Tuesday. Attempt to steal propane tank.
- 2100 block of Larch Street, Longview. Tuesday. BMX-style bike stolen.
- 400 block of 25th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Wooden flag taken from porch.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Two cars had gas tanks punctured and emptied.
- 400 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Can thrown from one car hits another car.
Vehicle prowls
- 3200 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Tuesday. Clothes and guitar taken from vehicle.
- 3900 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Tuesday.