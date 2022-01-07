Police Blotter: Longview police Thursday arrest Longview woman on suspicion of assault

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Longview police Thursday arrested Kaylee Marie Boren, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of custodial assault.

Rape of a child — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested a 29-year-old Kelso woman on suspicion of first-degree rape of a child and first-degree incest. (Editor's note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of sex crimes until suspects are charged to ensure alleged victims aren't identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested Brice Mathew Range, 24, of Rainier, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Theft

1000 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Caller has suspect information.

Vehicle prowls

300 block of 26th Avenue, Longview. Thursday.

200 block of 25th Avenue, Longview. Thursday.

