Police Blotter: Longview police Sunday arrest woman on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle

Firearm — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Jesse Lee Angelo Kintz, 27, of Longview, on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and carrying/exhibiting/drawing a dangerous weapon.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Longview police Sunday arrested Shanice Annalyn Miles, 21, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Assault — Woodland police Sunday arrested Brian Michael O'Donnell, 32, of Woodland, on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Attempt to elude — Washington State Patrol troopers Sunday arrested Kristy Lena Williams, 36, of Longview, on suspicion of attempt to elude.

Theft — Longview police Sunday arrested Marie Ann Berry, 42, of Rainier, on suspicion of second-degree theft and retail theft with circumstances.

Fugitive — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Kevin Michael Burnham, 32, of unknown residence, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Assault, theft — Longview police Sunday arrested Ryan Christopher Fancher, 40, of unknown residence, on suspicion of second-degree assault and retail theft with special circumstances.

Fugitive — Kelso police Sunday arrested Sophie E. Forsberg Crotty, 20, of Chehalis, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Theft — Longview police Sunday arrested Kyle Davie Graham, 43, of Vancouver, on suspicion of second-degree theft and retail theft with circumstances.

Harassment — Longview police Sunday arrested Damon K. Herbert, 19, of Kelso, on suspicion of felony harassment.

Drugs — Longview police Monday arrested Steven Ray Johnson Jr., 41, of Longview, on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Burglaries

100 block of Church Street, Kelso. Friday. Burglary to residence.

2400 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Castle Rock. Sunday. Sometime in the last two weeks several chainsaws, two handguns, an RC car and other items taken from a trailer and shed on the property.

Stolen vehicles

1200 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. White 1996 Honda Accord. Washington CAC5035. Front passenger door is slightly darker than the rest of the vehicle.

1200 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Sunday. White 2003 Dodge 1500. Unknown license plate. Video shows a subject in a hoody taking the vehicle.

Thefts

1100 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Someone took wallet from vehicle.

4100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. Wallet stolen sometime on Tuesday.

1600 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Saturday. Boat keys stolen.

100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Saturday. Known suspect took wallet and passport.

1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Saturday. Cellphone stolen.

900 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Catalytic converter cut off vehicle about four or five nights ago.

3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Sunday. Employee admitted to stealing $200.

1100 block of Washington Way, Longview. Sunday. Phone taken last night.

300 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Sunday. Medications taken.

Vandalism/malicious mschief

1100 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Vehicle passengers shooting an air soft gun at people.

1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Window broken by a man who tried to open it, said he was looking for another apartment.

500 block of Kelso Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Vehicle damaged in attempted catalytic converter theft.

Vehicle prowls

800 block of Huntington Avenue, Castle Rock. Friday. Vehicle window smashed open.

2400 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Friday. Several tools taken from work truck.

2400 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Friday. Occurred overnight.

500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Someone broke vehicle windows and stole items.

3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday. Vehicle broken into when getting fuel.

