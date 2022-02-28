Police Blotter: Longview police Sunday arrest woman on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Firearm — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Jesse Lee Angelo Kintz, 27, of Longview, on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and carrying/exhibiting/drawing a dangerous weapon.
Possession of a stolen vehicle — Longview police Sunday arrested Shanice Annalyn Miles, 21, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Assault — Woodland police Sunday arrested Brian Michael O'Donnell, 32, of Woodland, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Attempt to elude — Washington State Patrol troopers Sunday arrested Kristy Lena Williams, 36, of Longview, on suspicion of attempt to elude.
Theft — Longview police Sunday arrested Marie Ann Berry, 42, of Rainier, on suspicion of second-degree theft and retail theft with circumstances.
Fugitive — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Kevin Michael Burnham, 32, of unknown residence, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Assault, theft — Longview police Sunday arrested Ryan Christopher Fancher, 40, of unknown residence, on suspicion of second-degree assault and retail theft with special circumstances.
Fugitive — Kelso police Sunday arrested Sophie E. Forsberg Crotty, 20, of Chehalis, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Theft — Longview police Sunday arrested Kyle Davie Graham, 43, of Vancouver, on suspicion of second-degree theft and retail theft with circumstances.
Harassment — Longview police Sunday arrested Damon K. Herbert, 19, of Kelso, on suspicion of felony harassment.
Drugs — Longview police Monday arrested Steven Ray Johnson Jr., 41, of Longview, on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Burglaries
- 100 block of Church Street, Kelso. Friday. Burglary to residence.
- 2400 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Castle Rock. Sunday. Sometime in the last two weeks several chainsaws, two handguns, an RC car and other items taken from a trailer and shed on the property.
Stolen vehicles
- 1200 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. White 1996 Honda Accord. Washington CAC5035. Front passenger door is slightly darker than the rest of the vehicle.
- 1200 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Sunday. White 2003 Dodge 1500. Unknown license plate. Video shows a subject in a hoody taking the vehicle.
Thefts
- 1100 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Someone took wallet from vehicle.
- 4100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. Wallet stolen sometime on Tuesday.
- 1600 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Saturday. Boat keys stolen.
- 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Saturday. Known suspect took wallet and passport.
- 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Saturday. Cellphone stolen.
- 900 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Catalytic converter cut off vehicle about four or five nights ago.
- 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Sunday. Employee admitted to stealing $200.
- 1100 block of Washington Way, Longview. Sunday. Phone taken last night.
- 300 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Sunday. Medications taken.
Vandalism/malicious mschief
- 1100 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Vehicle passengers shooting an air soft gun at people.
- 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Window broken by a man who tried to open it, said he was looking for another apartment.
- 500 block of Kelso Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Vehicle damaged in attempted catalytic converter theft.
Vehicle prowls
- 800 block of Huntington Avenue, Castle Rock. Friday. Vehicle window smashed open.
- 2400 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Friday. Several tools taken from work truck.
- 2400 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Friday. Occurred overnight.
- 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Someone broke vehicle windows and stole items.
- 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday. Vehicle broken into when getting fuel.