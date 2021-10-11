Police Blotter: Longview police Saturday arrest Yelm man on suspicion of burglary, theft

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault, resisting arrest — Longview police Friday arrested Charles Franklin Bolton Jr., 32, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree assault, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Longview police Friday arrested Travis James Castaneda, 42, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Possession of stolen property — Longview police Friday arrested Curtis Lee Jackson, 46, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of stolen property.

Burglary, theft — Longview police Saturday arrested Ronald Douglas Bendio, 32, of Yelm, Washington, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, retail theft with circumstances, third-degree theft and obstructing a public servant.