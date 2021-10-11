Police Blotter: Longview police Saturday arrest Yelm man on suspicion of burglary, theft

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault, resisting arrest — Longview police Friday arrested Charles Franklin Bolton Jr., 32, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree assault, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Possession of a stolen vehicle — Longview police Friday arrested Travis James Castaneda, 42, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Possession of stolen property — Longview police Friday arrested Curtis Lee Jackson, 46, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of stolen property.
Burglary, theft — Longview police Saturday arrested Ronald Douglas Bendio, 32, of Yelm, Washington, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, retail theft with circumstances, third-degree theft and obstructing a public servant.
Eluding — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Eric Alan Johnson, 38, of Kalama, on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle, driving with a suspended license and violation of an ignition interlock driver license.
Burglary, theft — Kelso police Sunday arrested Cody Douglas O'Reilly Coats, 23, of Kelso, on suspicion of residential burglary and third-degree theft.
Drugs — Kalama police Sunday arrested Noble Kenneth Keist, 52, of Kalama, on suspicion possession with intent to distribute.
Burglary, theft — Kelso police Sunday arrested Curtis John Matherson, 35, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.
Burglaries
- 9400 block of Barnes Drive, Castle Rock. Friday. No suspects.
- 1400 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Friday. Catalytic converter stolen from a company vehicle in a fenced area.
- 200 block of Louise Street, Kelso. Saturday.
Stolen vehicles
- 100 block of Parker Place, Kelso. Friday. Known suspect stole a red 2001 Kawasaki drifter overnight.
- 200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Gray 2001 Toyota Corolla. Oregon 238DQL. American flag sticker on the back driver's side window, dent near the gas tank, passenger side headlight broken and driver's side rear tire has a doughnut.
- Alabama Street and Oregon Way, Longview. Friday. Blue 1995 Honda Civic. Washington AFY2076. Front right fender dented.
- 1200 block of Third Street, Kalama. Saturday. Flat bed car trailer taken from property.
- 100 block of Tilla Drive, Kelso. Sunday. Gray 2012 Jeep Liberty. Washington ANX5746. No front fender and "Give Thanks" sticker on the back.
- 500 block of Balcer Street, Castle Rock. Sunday. Silver Honda CRV. Washington BTG0157.
Thefts
- 3100 block of Field Street, Longview. Friday. Theft of package misdelivered.
- 2300 block of Pacific Way, Longview. Friday. Gun stolen. Known suspect.
- 200 block of 25th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Emerald ring stolen from purse.
- 200 block of Rosewood Street, Woodland. Friday. Purple Huffy bike stolen.
- 800 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Someone stole items from front porch.
- 800 block of Harris Street, Kelso, Sunday. Chainsaw taken from truck bed at about 11 p.m.
- 600 block of Broadway, Longview. Sunday. Suspect attempted to steal a catalytic converter, but didn't get it off the vehicle.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Friday. Man entered the property at about 3 a.m. a week prior and caused $1,000 to $1,500 in damage to store property.
- 1300 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Saturday. Windows shattered and door damaged.
- 1000 block of Dale Street, Woodland. Saturday. Man seen kicking vehicle mirror.
Vehicle prowls
- 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Occurred overnight.
- 200 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Smith & Wesson .380 easy slide gun and cellphone.