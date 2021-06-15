 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Longview police respond to report of tenant allegedly verbally and physically assaulting landlord
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Longview police respond to report of tenant allegedly verbally and physically assaulting landlord

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies Tuesday arrested William Jensen, 63, of Kirkland, Wash., on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle. 

Assault — Kelso police officers Tuesday arrested Jaime Jones, 23, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault. 

Violating protection order — Kelso police officers Monday arrested Joseph Mede Shockey, 32, of Mossyrock, Wash., on suspicion of violating a protection order. 

Assault

  • 1900 block of First Avenue, Longview. Monday. 
  • 300 block of Burcham Street, Kelso. Monday. 
  • 1600 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Monday. 
  • 1300 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Monday. Tennant allegedly verbally and physically threatened landlord when asked to move couch out of hallway.

Stolen vehicle

  • 2000 block of 46th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Gray 2003 Nissan Altima. Vin 1N4AL11D33D291959.
  • 800 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Black miniature Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Estimated worth $400.

Theft

  • 1700 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Monday. Woman allegedly pickpocketed at Safeway; unknown charges found at Walmart later.  

Vehicle prowl

  • 1800 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Monday. Cellphone taken. 

