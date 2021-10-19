 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Longview police receive report of two men lighting vehicles on fire Monday in Longview
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Longview police receive report of two men lighting vehicles on fire Monday in Longview

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Vehicle prowl, assault, attempt to disarm officer — Longview officers Monday arrested Tyler MacDicken, 22, of Kelso, on suspicion of first-degree vehicle prowl, third-degree assault, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal trespass, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest.

Burglary

  • Alpha Drive, Longview. Monday. Report of home break in and alleged theft of doors, brass and crystal knobs sometime between Oct. 12 and Monday. 

Thefts

  • 100 block of Maddock Place, Longview. Monday. 
  • 1500 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Cellphone in package on porch. 
  • 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Monday. Catalytic converter. 
  • 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Monday. Shoplifting. 
  • 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Monday. Shoplifting. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 800 block of Toutle Road, Toutle. Monday. Report of candlesticks and signs thrown into river. 
  • Coal Creek Road and Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of two men setting fire to vehicles in a parking lot.
  • 500 block of Crawford Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of damaged vehicle.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What does Lake Mead’s drought mean for the West?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News