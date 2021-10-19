Police Blotter: Longview police receive report of two men lighting vehicles on fire Monday in Longview

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Vehicle prowl, assault, attempt to disarm officer — Longview officers Monday arrested Tyler MacDicken, 22, of Kelso, on suspicion of first-degree vehicle prowl, third-degree assault, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal trespass, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest.
Burglary
- Alpha Drive, Longview. Monday. Report of home break in and alleged theft of doors, brass and crystal knobs sometime between Oct. 12 and Monday.
Thefts
- 100 block of Maddock Place, Longview. Monday.
- 1500 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Cellphone in package on porch.
- 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Monday. Catalytic converter.
- 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Monday. Shoplifting.
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Monday. Shoplifting.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 800 block of Toutle Road, Toutle. Monday. Report of candlesticks and signs thrown into river.
- Coal Creek Road and Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of two men setting fire to vehicles in a parking lot.
- 500 block of Crawford Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of damaged vehicle.