 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Longview police receive report Monday of $15K fraudulently cashed from business checks

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fraud — A person in Longview reported around $15,000 was fraudulently cashed using checks from a business. 

Assault

  • 1600 Louisiana Street, Longview. Monday. Report of possible assault of supervisor by employee. 

Burglaries

  • 300 block of Hazel Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of sliding door to business broken and tools missing. 
  • 100 block of River Ridge Lane, Kalama. Monday.
  • 1300 block of Elm Place, Kelso. Monday.
  • 1300 block of Walnut Street, Kelso. Monday.
  • 2800 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Monday. 

Stolen vehicles

  • 1200 block of Maxwell Lane, Kelso. Monday. White Honda Civic. Four-door sedan with black rims. Washington BXM2157.
  • 200 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Purple 1997 Honda Civic. Washington ACC3441.
  • 1500 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Monday. Black 1992 Infiniti. Washington BDD9136.
  • 2500 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Silver Volkswagen Jetta.

People are also reading…

Theft

  • 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Monday. Signature stamp.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 2100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of hearing glass breaking.
  • 900 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Report of windows shot out of Chevrolet Suburban the night before. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 6100 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Monday. 
  • 100 block of Camelot Drive, Castle Rock. Monday. 
  • 1200 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of finding a Sawzall and jack under a vehicle after a grinding noise was heard and two suspects left the scene. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge to rule on Prince Andrew case dismissal suit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News