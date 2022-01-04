Police Blotter: Longview police receive report Monday of $15K fraudulently cashed from business checks

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Fraud — A person in Longview reported around $15,000 was fraudulently cashed using checks from a business.
Assault
- 1600 Louisiana Street, Longview. Monday. Report of possible assault of supervisor by employee.
Burglaries
- 300 block of Hazel Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of sliding door to business broken and tools missing.
- 100 block of River Ridge Lane, Kalama. Monday.
- 1300 block of Elm Place, Kelso. Monday.
- 1300 block of Walnut Street, Kelso. Monday.
- 2800 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Monday.
Stolen vehicles
- 1200 block of Maxwell Lane, Kelso. Monday. White Honda Civic. Four-door sedan with black rims. Washington BXM2157.
- 200 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Purple 1997 Honda Civic. Washington ACC3441.
- 1500 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Monday. Black 1992 Infiniti. Washington BDD9136.
- 2500 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Silver Volkswagen Jetta.
People are also reading…
Theft
- 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Monday. Signature stamp.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 2100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of hearing glass breaking.
- 900 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Report of windows shot out of Chevrolet Suburban the night before.
Vehicle prowls
- 6100 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Monday.
- 100 block of Camelot Drive, Castle Rock. Monday.
- 1200 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of finding a Sawzall and jack under a vehicle after a grinding noise was heard and two suspects left the scene.