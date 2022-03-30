Police Blotter: Longview Police on Tuesday arrest two people on suspicion of burglary

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Stolen property — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Munteanu Constantin, 33, address unknown, on suspicion of trafficking in stolen property.
Stolen property — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested a John Doe, 34, address unknown, on suspicion of trafficking in stolen property.
Burglary and stolen property — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Joshua Newt, 26, of Longview, on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, criminal impersonation and driving with a suspended license.
Burglary and stolen property — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Christopher Wright, 23, of Kalama, on suspicion of burglary, retail theft, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, criminal impersonation and driving with a suspended license.
Fraud — Longview police were called Tuesday about a person imitating a dog breeder online and tricking people into paying deposits for dogs that will not be delivered.
Fraud — Longview police were called Tuesday about fraudulent cashing of survivor's benefits.
Fraud — Woodland police were called Tuesday after a business was tricked into paying $7,000 to someone impersonating an employee.
Burglaries
- 3200 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Business broken into. Door shattered and several products stolen.
- 3800 block of Memorial Park Drive, Longview. Tuesday. Assorted tools taken from storage unit.
Stolen vehicles
- 200 block of Nevada Drive, Longview. Tuesday. Utility trailer. WA 01778AE.
- Cypress Street and 21st Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. White and brown 1991 Dodge Dakota. WA C30616X.
Thefts
- 200 block of Huntington Avenue, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Person reportedly stealing water from business.
- 1200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Copper wiring removed from heat pump.
- 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Tip jar taken.
- 2000 block of Tibbetts Drive, Longview. Tuesday. Debit card dropped, taken by somebody else and used.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 100 block of Balboa Loop, Kelso. Tuesday. House pelted with splatter guns by juveniles.
- 200 block of Eighth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Tires slashed.
- 1000 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Gas tank damaged.
- 600 block of Ash Street, Kelso. Tuesday. BB gun used to shoot out car window.
Vehicle prowls
- 100 block of Alter Street, Longview. Tuesday. Computer and iPad taken from car.
- 1400 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
- 3800 block of Pine Street, Longview. Tuesday.
- 3900 block of Gardenia Street, Longview. Tuesday. Camera footage sent to police.