Police Blotter: Longview Police on Tuesday arrest two people on suspicion of burglary

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen property — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Munteanu Constantin, 33, address unknown, on suspicion of trafficking in stolen property.

Stolen property — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested a John Doe, 34, address unknown, on suspicion of trafficking in stolen property.

Burglary and stolen property — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Joshua Newt, 26, of Longview, on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, criminal impersonation and driving with a suspended license.

Burglary and stolen property — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Christopher Wright, 23, of Kalama, on suspicion of burglary, retail theft, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, criminal impersonation and driving with a suspended license.

Fraud — Longview police were called Tuesday about a person imitating a dog breeder online and tricking people into paying deposits for dogs that will not be delivered.

Fraud — Longview police were called Tuesday about fraudulent cashing of survivor's benefits.

Fraud — Woodland police were called Tuesday after a business was tricked into paying $7,000 to someone impersonating an employee.

Burglaries

3200 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Business broken into. Door shattered and several products stolen.

3800 block of Memorial Park Drive, Longview. Tuesday. Assorted tools taken from storage unit.

Stolen vehicles

200 block of Nevada Drive, Longview. Tuesday. Utility trailer. WA 01778AE.

Cypress Street and 21st Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. White and brown 1991 Dodge Dakota. WA C30616X.

Thefts

200 block of Huntington Avenue, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Person reportedly stealing water from business.

1200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Copper wiring removed from heat pump.

200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Tip jar taken.

2000 block of Tibbetts Drive, Longview. Tuesday. Debit card dropped, taken by somebody else and used.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

100 block of Balboa Loop, Kelso. Tuesday. House pelted with splatter guns by juveniles.

200 block of Eighth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Tires slashed.

1000 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Gas tank damaged.

600 block of Ash Street, Kelso. Tuesday. BB gun used to shoot out car window.

Vehicle prowls

100 block of Alter Street, Longview. Tuesday. Computer and iPad taken from car.

1400 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.

3800 block of Pine Street, Longview. Tuesday.

3900 block of Gardenia Street, Longview. Tuesday. Camera footage sent to police.

