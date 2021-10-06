Police Blotter: Longview police make organized drug crime arrest Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Organized drug crime — Longview police Tuesday arrested Efrein Velarde Pelayo, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of leading an organized crime, selling or manufacturing heroin and methamphetamine, criminal impersonation and possession of a controlled substance.

Residential burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Steven Carson, 24, of Kelso, on suspicion of residential burglary and felony harassment.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested Stefani Wharton, 37, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Fraud — An Ariel resident told Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Tuesday that her online Walmart account was hacked and used to ship items to a South Carolina address.

Fraud — Longview police Tuesday received a report of a phone scam where someone impersonating a federal agent tricked a resident into sharing their Social Security number.