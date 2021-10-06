Police Blotter: Longview police make organized drug crime arrest Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Organized drug crime — Longview police Tuesday arrested Efrein Velarde Pelayo, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of leading an organized crime, selling or manufacturing heroin and methamphetamine, criminal impersonation and possession of a controlled substance.
Residential burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Steven Carson, 24, of Kelso, on suspicion of residential burglary and felony harassment.
Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested Stefani Wharton, 37, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Fraud — An Ariel resident told Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Tuesday that her online Walmart account was hacked and used to ship items to a South Carolina address.
Fraud — Longview police Tuesday received a report of a phone scam where someone impersonating a federal agent tricked a resident into sharing their Social Security number.
Burglaries
- 2500 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Commercial burglary. Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies recovered some stolen items at a pawn shop in Longview.
- 6400 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Tuesday. John Deere Gator and smaller items reported stolen.
Stolen vehicles
- 300 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Brown 1995 Subaru Legacy with chrome rims and multiple golf ball-sized dents. Washington BNV4267.
- 1200 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Maroon 2001 Cadillac DeVille, Washington plates.
Theft
- 100 block of Davidson Avenue, Woodland. Person living in car connected their vehicle to a city power outlet.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 1700 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Tuesday. HVAC unit reported stolen.
- 2100 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Broken glass and burglar alarm triggered at business.
- 4600 block of Merlin Street, Longview. Passenger window on truck broken.
Vehicle prowl
- 100 block of Shadywood Lane, Kelso. Tuesday. Battery stolen from car while in parking lot.