Police Blotter: Longview police investigate alleged theft of mailed child tax credit check Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Burglary — Kelso officers Monday arrested Paul Majewski, 39, of Kelso, on suspicion of residential burglary and third-degree theft.
Assault — Longview officers Monday arrested Michelle Nerio, 38, of Lynnwood, Wash., on suspicion of third-degree assault.
Fraud — A man in possession of his debit card told Cowlitz County Sheriff Office deputies Monday that about $100 was charged on the card at the Ocean Beach Highway Chevron in Longview.
Assault
- 500 block of Yew Street, Kelso. Monday.
- 1600 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Monday. Report of person in 70s hitting roommate with cane.
- 300 block of Shamrock Road, Longview. Monday.
Burglary
- 500 block of Yew Street, Kelso. Monday.
- 200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday.
Stolen vehicle
- 100 block of Pacific Avenue Spur, Kelso. Monday. Report of known suspect stealing a homemade flatbed trailer.
Theft
- 100 block of Beacon Hill Drive, Longview. Monday. Alleged theft of mailed IRS child tax credit check.
- 11700 block of Lewis River Road, Ariel, Wash. Monday. People allegedly ran power cord from an outlet at the library to their minivan.
- 2200 block of Talley Way, Kelso. Monday. Report of phones missing from a delivered package.
- Gun Club Road and Meadowood Loop, Woodland. Monday. Report of man and woman trying to pry open mailboxes.
Vehicle prowls
- 900 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of person trying to enter vehicles.
- 1300 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of theft from a white jeep.
- 1200 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Monday. HMR 0.17 caliber rifle with Vortex scope and no magazine, serial Y12658, from silver 2004 Honda Accord. Window broken to gain access.
- 1300 block of Woodside Street, Woodland. Monday. Debit card and identification reported stolen from car and about $484 charged at a Portland Home Depot.