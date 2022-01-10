Police Blotter: Longview police early Monday arrest man on suspicion of robbery, theft

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Possession of stolen vehicle — Woodland police Saturday arrested Andrew Marcus Belsher, 24, of Newberg, Ore., on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding a police vehicle, resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant and driving with a suspended license.

Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Chris Martin McMillan, 38, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Possession of stolen vehicle — Washington State Patrol troopers Monday arrested Elise Marie Kelley, 33, of Tacoma, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing a public servant.

Burglary — Longview police Sunday arrested Scott Matvey, 47, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Robbery, theft — Longview police Monday arrested Luke Seamus McGuire, 27, of unknown address, on suspicion of first-degree robbery and third-degree theft.

Theft, forgery — Longview police Sunday arrested Rachel Lynn Ponder Anderson, 30, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree theft and forgery.

Burglaries

100 block of Schaffran Road, Castle Rock. Sunday. Resident in the process of moving out but someone went inside.

1600 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Believes just one unit.

400 block of Beechwood Street, Woodland. Sunday. No suspects.

Stolen vehicles

1300 block of 11th Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Silver 1998 Honda Civic. Washington BUV1724. Stickers in the back window and hood strapped down with bungee cords.

300 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Gray Honda CBR 1000cc motorcycle. Oregon M432510. Taken sometime overnight.

Thefts

800 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Sunday. Safe deposit box empty, believe theft occurred about two weeks ago.

300 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Firearm stolen.

1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Unknown suspect.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

100 block of Ragland Road, Longview. Sunday. Damaged shed door hinge from attempted break in.

1000 block of Chestnut Street, Kelso. Sunday. Vehicle keyed or scraped.

Vehicle prowl

900 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Man checking door handles.

