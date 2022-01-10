Police Blotter: Longview police early Monday arrest man on suspicion of robbery, theft

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Possession of stolen vehicle — Woodland police Saturday arrested Andrew Marcus Belsher, 24, of Newberg, Ore., on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding a police vehicle, resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant and driving with a suspended license.
Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Chris Martin McMillan, 38, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Possession of stolen vehicle — Washington State Patrol troopers Monday arrested Elise Marie Kelley, 33, of Tacoma, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing a public servant.
Burglary — Longview police Sunday arrested Scott Matvey, 47, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
People are also reading…
Robbery, theft — Longview police Monday arrested Luke Seamus McGuire, 27, of unknown address, on suspicion of first-degree robbery and third-degree theft.
Theft, forgery — Longview police Sunday arrested Rachel Lynn Ponder Anderson, 30, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree theft and forgery.
Burglaries
- 100 block of Schaffran Road, Castle Rock. Sunday. Resident in the process of moving out but someone went inside.
- 1600 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Believes just one unit.
- 400 block of Beechwood Street, Woodland. Sunday. No suspects.
Stolen vehicles
- 1300 block of 11th Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Silver 1998 Honda Civic. Washington BUV1724. Stickers in the back window and hood strapped down with bungee cords.
- 300 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Gray Honda CBR 1000cc motorcycle. Oregon M432510. Taken sometime overnight.
Thefts
- 800 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Sunday. Safe deposit box empty, believe theft occurred about two weeks ago.
- 300 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Firearm stolen.
- 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Unknown suspect.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 100 block of Ragland Road, Longview. Sunday. Damaged shed door hinge from attempted break in.
- 1000 block of Chestnut Street, Kelso. Sunday. Vehicle keyed or scraped.
Vehicle prowl
- 900 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Man checking door handles.