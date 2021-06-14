 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Longview police arrest woman on suspicion of assault Sunday
POLICE BLOTTER

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Firearm, assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Joshua Andrew Hookie, 39, of Cougar on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and fourth-degree assault domestic violence. 

Criminal impersonation — Kelso police Friday arrested Donald David McKnight, 36, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation and obstructing a public servant. 

Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Angie May Spears, 45, of unknown residence on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault domestic violence and third-degree assault. 

Fraud — Someone used a Longview man's personal information to open accounts in Texas. 

Burglary

  • 1400 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Friday. Suspect took two Steele beers and one Mike's Hard Lemonade. 

Stolen Vehicle

  • 2500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Friday. Black Ford Edge. Washington BMM3879. Keys were in the vehicle. 
  • 1000 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. White 1994 Ford Aerostar. Washington BUK6502. Stolen overnight.  
  • 600 block of Harris Street, Kelso. Sunday. Brown 1993 Honda Accord. Occurred sometime overnight. 

Theft

  • 900 block of Frazier Lane, Woodland. Friday. Catalytic converters cut out of two of the short buses. 
  • 4800 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Sunday. Woman tried paying for a tax ride with a card, when it didn't work she took off walking. 
  • 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday. Wallet taken. 
  • 1300 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Sunday. An Amazon package containing a wireless keyboard/mouse set stolen at about 2:40 p.m. 
  • 3000 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Sunday. White Schwinn Boundary mountain bike taken.

Vandalism/Malicious Mischief

  • 200 block of Empress Lane, Woodland. Friday. Neighbor has been shooting at the fence. 
  • Manasco Drive and South 13th Avenue, Kelso. Friday. A lot of graffiti under the bridge. 
  • 600 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Saturday. Woman drawing on the business's sign. 
  • 200 block of Wohl Road, Longview. Sunday. Vehicle damaged in an attempted vehicle prowl in May. 

Vehicle Prowl

  • 300 block of Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. Friday. Purse with wallet, credit/debit card, ID, green card and Social Security card taken on June 3. 
  • 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Friday. Phone stolen. 
  • 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Friday. Computer taken. 

