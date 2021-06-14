Police Blotter: Longview police arrest woman on suspicion of assault Sunday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Firearm, assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Joshua Andrew Hookie, 39, of Cougar on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and fourth-degree assault domestic violence.

Criminal impersonation — Kelso police Friday arrested Donald David McKnight, 36, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation and obstructing a public servant.

Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Angie May Spears, 45, of unknown residence on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault domestic violence and third-degree assault.

Fraud — Someone used a Longview man's personal information to open accounts in Texas.

Burglary

1400 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Friday. Suspect took two Steele beers and one Mike's Hard Lemonade.

Stolen Vehicle