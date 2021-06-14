Police Blotter: Longview police arrest woman on suspicion of assault Sunday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Firearm, assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Joshua Andrew Hookie, 39, of Cougar on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and fourth-degree assault domestic violence.
Criminal impersonation — Kelso police Friday arrested Donald David McKnight, 36, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation and obstructing a public servant.
Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Angie May Spears, 45, of unknown residence on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault domestic violence and third-degree assault.
Fraud — Someone used a Longview man's personal information to open accounts in Texas.
Burglary
- 1400 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Friday. Suspect took two Steele beers and one Mike's Hard Lemonade.
Stolen Vehicle
- 2500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Friday. Black Ford Edge. Washington BMM3879. Keys were in the vehicle.
- 1000 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. White 1994 Ford Aerostar. Washington BUK6502. Stolen overnight.
- 600 block of Harris Street, Kelso. Sunday. Brown 1993 Honda Accord. Occurred sometime overnight.
Theft
- 900 block of Frazier Lane, Woodland. Friday. Catalytic converters cut out of two of the short buses.
- 4800 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Sunday. Woman tried paying for a tax ride with a card, when it didn't work she took off walking.
- 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday. Wallet taken.
- 1300 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Sunday. An Amazon package containing a wireless keyboard/mouse set stolen at about 2:40 p.m.
- 3000 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Sunday. White Schwinn Boundary mountain bike taken.
Vandalism/Malicious Mischief
- 200 block of Empress Lane, Woodland. Friday. Neighbor has been shooting at the fence.
- Manasco Drive and South 13th Avenue, Kelso. Friday. A lot of graffiti under the bridge.
- 600 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Saturday. Woman drawing on the business's sign.
- 200 block of Wohl Road, Longview. Sunday. Vehicle damaged in an attempted vehicle prowl in May.
Vehicle Prowl
- 300 block of Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. Friday. Purse with wallet, credit/debit card, ID, green card and Social Security card taken on June 3.
- 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Friday. Phone stolen.
- 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Friday. Computer taken.