editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Longview police arrest two people Tuesday for allegedly carrying illegal guns

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary and firearm theft — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Charles Keele, 49, of Longview, on suspicion of residential burglary, first-degree theft, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Stolen firearm, meth possession — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Tyran Ward, 44, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful firearm possession, possession of meth with intent to distribute, reckless driving and driving without a license.

Fraud

  • 1500 block of Carroll Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Credit card charges.
  • 2300 block of Trillium Heights, Longview. Tuesday. Identity theft.

Burglaries

  • 1400 block of Kool Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Residential burglary.
  • 700 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Information about Jan. 7 burglary mailed to Kelso Police Department.
  • Larry Lane, Longview. Tuesday. Residential burglary, some items strewn into neighbor's lawn.

Thefts

  • 1600 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Mail theft.
  • 3800 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Tuesday. Google Home device stolen.
  • 1200 block of Vandercook Way, Longview. Tuesday. Phone and bag of clothes stolen.
  • 1200 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Two guns reported stolen from vehicle.
  • 1900 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Items taken from store.
  • 200 block of Fifth Street, Woodland. Tuesday. Catalytic converter stolen from work truck.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 3500 block of Old Lewis River Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Hit and run to caller's fence.
  • 400 block of Burcham Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Group of people reportedly broke into and vandalized a condemned house.
  • 200 block of Yew Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Car window broken.
  • 1200 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Transients suspected of starting fire Monday night.

Vehicle prowls

  • 100 block of Desota Road, Woodland. Tuesday.
  • 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday.

