Police Blotter: Longview police arrest Kelso man Sunday on suspicion of theft, burglary

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Drugs — Kelso police Saturday arrested Thomas Glenn Gairns, 26, of Shelton, Wash., on suspicion of possession with intent, loaded pistol in the vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm.

Violating a protection order — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Allen Jay Grimes, 29, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of violating a protection order.

Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Steven James Jacobs, 27, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree theft, trafficking stolen property and a warrant for contempt of court.

Burglary — Longview police Sunday arrested Isaac John Perkins, 21, of Kelso, on suspicion of retail theft with circumstances and second-degree burglary.

Assault — Kelso police Sunday arrested Kn Takemasa, 30, of Kelso, on suspicion of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Washington State Patrol troopers Sunday arrested Kyle David Wolff, 36, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle

Assault

800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday. Woman hit the caller and a customer and threatened multiple people.

Burglaries

400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Money bags were taken.

600 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Items stolen from storage unit.

400 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Sunday. Items stolen from shed overnight.

10000 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Sunday. Several items stolen from shipping container on the property. Resident has video.

500 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Sunday. Chainsaw and hedge trimmer taken from garage within the last week.

Thefts

100 block of Lapham Road, Toutle. Saturday. Known suspect stole wallet with credit cards.

1200 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Known suspect stole medication.

200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Lawn mower taken around 1:30 p.m.; on video.

100 block of Happy Trails Road, Castle Rock. Sunday. Battery taken off camper.

1000 block of Vandercook Way, Longview. Sunday. Purse stolen from the Silver Star, tracked phone to apartment complex at Roy Morse Park.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

400 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Vandalism to property.

1000 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Carport spray painted.

100 block of Florence Street, Kelso. Saturday. Known suspect keyed the car.

Vehicle prowls

100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Saturday. Woman in an older teal Mustang tried the caller's vehicle door handles.

5900 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Sunday. Vehicle broken into, window busted in sometime between Tuesday and Sunday.

1100 block of Mount St. Helens Way, Castle Rock. Sunday. Generator stolen from semi.

