Police Blotter: Longview police arrest Kelso man Sunday on suspicion of theft, burglary

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Drugs — Kelso police Saturday arrested Thomas Glenn Gairns, 26, of Shelton, Wash., on suspicion of possession with intent, loaded pistol in the vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm.
Violating a protection order — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Allen Jay Grimes, 29, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Steven James Jacobs, 27, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree theft, trafficking stolen property and a warrant for contempt of court.
Burglary — Longview police Sunday arrested Isaac John Perkins, 21, of Kelso, on suspicion of retail theft with circumstances and second-degree burglary.
Assault — Kelso police Sunday arrested Kn Takemasa, 30, of Kelso, on suspicion of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Possession of a stolen vehicle — Washington State Patrol troopers Sunday arrested Kyle David Wolff, 36, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle
Assault
- 800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday. Woman hit the caller and a customer and threatened multiple people.
Burglaries
- 400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Money bags were taken.
- 600 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Items stolen from storage unit.
- 400 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Sunday. Items stolen from shed overnight.
- 10000 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Sunday. Several items stolen from shipping container on the property. Resident has video.
- 500 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Sunday. Chainsaw and hedge trimmer taken from garage within the last week.
Thefts
- 100 block of Lapham Road, Toutle. Saturday. Known suspect stole wallet with credit cards.
- 1200 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Known suspect stole medication.
- 200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Lawn mower taken around 1:30 p.m.; on video.
- 100 block of Happy Trails Road, Castle Rock. Sunday. Battery taken off camper.
- 1000 block of Vandercook Way, Longview. Sunday. Purse stolen from the Silver Star, tracked phone to apartment complex at Roy Morse Park.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 400 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Vandalism to property.
- 1000 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Carport spray painted.
- 100 block of Florence Street, Kelso. Saturday. Known suspect keyed the car.
Vehicle prowls
- 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Saturday. Woman in an older teal Mustang tried the caller's vehicle door handles.
- 5900 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Sunday. Vehicle broken into, window busted in sometime between Tuesday and Sunday.
- 1100 block of Mount St. Helens Way, Castle Rock. Sunday. Generator stolen from semi.