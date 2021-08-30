 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Longview police arrest burglary suspects Saturday
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault, violating protection order — Kelso police Friday arrested Tommie Rae Geretta Knight, 32, of Kelso, on suspicion of violation of a protection order, fourth-degree assault and interfering with domestic violence reporting. 

Malicious mischief, vehicle prowl — Kelso police Friday arrested Cody Jay Lindsay, 32, of Lebanon, Ore., on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief, theft of a motor vehicle attempt and second-degree vehicle prowl. 

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Longview police Saturday arrested Shanika Leann Rice, 30, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle. 

Burglary — Longview police Saturday arrested Evin Bryon Humble, 40, of unknown residence, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree malicious mischief. 

Burglary — Longview police Saturday arrested Matthew Steven Mattson, 33, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of second-degree burglary. 

Burglary

  • 200 block of Confer Road, Castle Rock. Sunday. Burglary with theft. 

Stolen vehicle

  • 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Friday. Greenish blue 1996 Ford F150 regular cab, two-wheel drive. Unknown license plate number. 
  • 2700 block of Colorado Street, Longview. Friday. Blue 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac. Washington C67881T. 

Thefts

  • 1100 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Castle Rock. Friday. Women's 21-speed purple aluminum Schwinn bike with a special seat on it worth $100. Bike was chained up with another bike, but it was the only one taken. 
  • 400 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Daughter's cellphone stolen from the 20th Avenue grocery store at 2:30 p.m. and is pinging at Walmart. 
  • 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Friday. Car keys taken from key ring. 
  • 600 block of Frontage Road, Kalama. Saturday. Wallet taken overnight. 
  • 100 block of Parker Place, Kelso. Sunday. Rear license plate stolen. Washington BRX3188. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 300 block of Dike Drive, Castle Rock. Friday. Someone smashed out car window. 
  • 200 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Friday. Windshield broken and looks like someone tried to "punch the ignition." Screwdriver found on the ground.
  • 500 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Graffiti on the garage.  
  • 1900 block of Dorothy Street, Longview. Friday. Vehicle covered in feces. Known suspect. 
  • 2900 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Sunday. Fence damaged, possibly hit by a vehicle. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 1200 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Friday. Man involved in a vehicle prowl ran into the slough.
  • 300 block of Eighth Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Man checking car doors and driveways.  

