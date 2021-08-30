Police Blotter: Longview police arrest burglary suspects Saturday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault, violating protection order — Kelso police Friday arrested Tommie Rae Geretta Knight, 32, of Kelso, on suspicion of violation of a protection order, fourth-degree assault and interfering with domestic violence reporting.

Malicious mischief, vehicle prowl — Kelso police Friday arrested Cody Jay Lindsay, 32, of Lebanon, Ore., on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief, theft of a motor vehicle attempt and second-degree vehicle prowl.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Longview police Saturday arrested Shanika Leann Rice, 30, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Burglary — Longview police Saturday arrested Evin Bryon Humble, 40, of unknown residence, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree malicious mischief.

Burglary — Longview police Saturday arrested Matthew Steven Mattson, 33, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of second-degree burglary.