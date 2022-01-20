Police Blotter: Longview officers arrest Kelso man Wednesday on suspicion of robbery, vehicle theft

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Robbery, vehicle theft — Longview officers arrested Jacob Gregory, 31, of Kelso, on Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of driving with a suspended license in the third degree, two counts of operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, first-degree criminal impersonation and second-degree identity theft.
Theft — Woodland officers arrested Joseph Klimas, 43, of Vancouver, on Wednesday on suspicion of retail theft with circumstances.
Assault
- 300 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday.
Burglary
- 1100 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of residential burglary.
Stolen vehicles
- 1000 block of Mill Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Silver 2000 Honda CR-V. WA AFH1527.
- Eighth Avenue and Delaware Street, Longview. Wednesday. Purple or red BMW 330 with dealer plates.
Thefts
- 100 block of Memory Lane, Silver Lake. Wednesday. Firearms.
- 500 block of Olson Road, Longview. Wednesday. .9 mm Hi-Point pistol.
- 7600 block of Old Pacific Highway, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Building materials.
- 2400 block of Silver Lake Road, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Mail.
- 3000 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Wednesday. Report of man going through garbage with big-screen TV next to him.
- 1500 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of client leaving without paying.
- 2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Cellphone.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 100 block of Guinevere Court, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Report of mailbox spray painted.
- 1200 block of Mount St. Helens Way, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Report of man driving through flower beds.
- 700 block of Grant Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of broken window of church.
- 400 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of someone breaking back window of vehicle.
- 1200 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of vandalism to dryer.