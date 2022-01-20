Police Blotter: Longview officers arrest Kelso man Wednesday on suspicion of robbery, vehicle theft

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Robbery, vehicle theft — Longview officers arrested Jacob Gregory, 31, of Kelso, on Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of driving with a suspended license in the third degree, two counts of operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, first-degree criminal impersonation and second-degree identity theft.

Theft — Woodland officers arrested Joseph Klimas, 43, of Vancouver, on Wednesday on suspicion of retail theft with circumstances.

Assault

300 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday.

Burglary

1100 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of residential burglary.

Stolen vehicles

1000 block of Mill Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Silver 2000 Honda CR-V. WA AFH1527.

Eighth Avenue and Delaware Street, Longview. Wednesday. Purple or red BMW 330 with dealer plates.

Thefts

100 block of Memory Lane, Silver Lake. Wednesday. Firearms.

500 block of Olson Road, Longview. Wednesday. .9 mm Hi-Point pistol.

7600 block of Old Pacific Highway, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Building materials.

2400 block of Silver Lake Road, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Mail.

3000 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Wednesday. Report of man going through garbage with big-screen TV next to him.

1500 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of client leaving without paying.

2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Cellphone.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

100 block of Guinevere Court, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Report of mailbox spray painted.

1200 block of Mount St. Helens Way, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Report of man driving through flower beds.

700 block of Grant Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of broken window of church.

400 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of someone breaking back window of vehicle.

1200 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of vandalism to dryer.

