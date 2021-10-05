Police Blotter: Longview mother reports adult neighbor shot son with airsoft rifle Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Stolen vehicle — Longview officers Monday arrested Jordan Harris, 21, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Assault
200 block of Shoreview Drive, Kelso. Monday.
900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Monday. A mother reported her son was shot by an airsoft rifle by an adult neighbor.
Burglary
80 Port Way, Longview. Monday. Report of the business door kicked in.
Stolen vehicles
600 block of Frontage Road, Kalama. Monday. Black 1992 Jeep Cherokee. No plates and doesn’t require keys to start.
100 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Monday. White 1999 Dodge Dakota. Washington C66562T.
1800 block of Washington Way, Longview. Monday. Burgundy 2001 Chevrolet Blazer. Washington BXM2175. Vin 4YDT17924EG102548. Dented rear bumper, no antenna.
1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Monday. Black lifted 2001 Ford F350. Oregon YEX752.
Thefts
100 block of Cowlitz Drive, Kelso. Monday. Prescription medication taken from mailbox Sept. 30.
1400 block of Salmon Creek Lane, Castle Rock. Monday. Two weed eaters and a leaf blower taken around Sept. 30.
100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Monday. Debit card.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
200 block of Rainbow Way, Kelso. Monday. Egged house.
5200 Mount Solo Road, Longview. Monday. Report of headstones marked with someone’s initials in nail polish.
1300 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Monday. Three tires slashed, valued at $952.
Vehicle prowls
1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday.
1900 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Monday. Reported theft.