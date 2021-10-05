 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Longview mother reports adult neighbor hit son with airsoft rifle Monday
POLICE BLOTTER

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen vehicle — Longview officers Monday arrested Jordan Harris, 21, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle. 

Assault

  • 200 block of Shoreview Drive, Kelso. Monday. 
  • 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Monday. A mother reported her son was hit by an airsoft rifle by an adult neighbor.

Burglary

  • 80 Port Way, Longview. Monday. Report of the business door kicked in. 

Stolen vehicles

  • 600 block of Frontage Road, Kalama. Monday. Black 1992 Jeep Cherokee. No plates and doesn't require keys to start. 
  • 100 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Monday. White 1999 Dodge Dakota. Washington C66562T.
  • 1800 block of Washington Way, Longview. Monday. Burgundy 2001 Chevrolet Blazer. Washington BXM2175. Vin 4YDT17924EG102548. Dented rear bumper, no antenna. 
  • 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Monday. Black lifted 2001 Ford F350. Oregon YEX752.

Thefts

  • 100 block of Cowlitz Drive, Kelso. Monday. Prescription medication taken from mailbox Sept. 30. 
  • 1400 block of Salmon Creek Lane, Castle Rock. Monday. Two weed eaters and a leaf blower taken around Sept. 30.
  • 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Monday. Debit card. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 200 block of Rainbow Way, Kelso. Monday. Egged house. 
  • 5200 Mount Solo Road, Longview. Monday. Report of headstones marked with someone's initials in nail polish. 
  • 1300 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Monday. Three tires slashed, valued at $952.

Vehicle prowls

  • 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday.
  • 1900 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Monday. Reported theft. 

