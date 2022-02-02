Police Blotter: Longview man with heroin, meth and other drugs arrested Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Firearm and drug possession — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Kyle Carriker, 26, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of heroin and methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Fugitive — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Bradley Will, 42, of Longview, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Burglary
- 400 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Garage broken into.
Stolen vehicles
- 1300 block of Mount Saint Helens Way, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Owner prevented theft of his pickup truck.
- 2600 block of 42nd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. 12-foot white box trailer stolen.
- 600 block of Marty Loop, Woodland. Tuesday. Attempted theft of pop-up trailer. Suspect caught on home security camera.
Theft
- 1500 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Mail and package theft.
Vehicle prowls
- 15400 block of Lewis River Road, Ariel. Tuesday. May be video of suspect from previous vehicle break-ins.
- 1100 block of 23rd Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday.