Police Blotter: Longview man with heroin, meth and other drugs arrested Tuesday

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Firearm and drug possession — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Kyle Carriker, 26, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of heroin and methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Fugitive — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Bradley Will, 42, of Longview, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Burglary

  • 400 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Garage broken into.

Stolen vehicles

  • 1300 block of Mount Saint Helens Way, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Owner prevented theft of his pickup truck.
  • 2600 block of 42nd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. 12-foot white box trailer stolen.
  • 600 block of Marty Loop, Woodland. Tuesday. Attempted theft of pop-up trailer. Suspect caught on home security camera.

Theft

  • 1500 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Mail and package theft.

Vehicle prowls

  • 15400 block of Lewis River Road, Ariel. Tuesday. May be video of suspect from previous vehicle break-ins.
  • 1100 block of 23rd Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday.

