Police Blotter: Longview man sends $2,000 to scammer Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen vehicle, concealed pistol — Kalama police on Thursday arrested Hunter James Blank, 23, of Toutle on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, carrying a concealed pistol without a permit and third-degree driving without a license.

Assault, harassment — Longview police on Thursday arrested Randall Scott Norris, 29, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Assault, resisting arrest, obstructing — Longview police on Thursday arrested Mani Elizabeth Winn, 39, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant and disorderly conduct.

Fraud — A Longview man contacted Longview police Thursday after he sent $2,000 to a scammer who had hacked his friend's Facebook page.

Stolen Vehicle

100 block of Wilson Drive, Kalama. Thursday. 1997 white Dodge Ram pick up with extended cab. WA B71931X.