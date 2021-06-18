Police Blotter: Longview man sends $2,000 to scammer Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Stolen vehicle, concealed pistol — Kalama police on Thursday arrested Hunter James Blank, 23, of Toutle on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, carrying a concealed pistol without a permit and third-degree driving without a license.
Assault, harassment — Longview police on Thursday arrested Randall Scott Norris, 29, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.
Assault, resisting arrest, obstructing — Longview police on Thursday arrested Mani Elizabeth Winn, 39, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant and disorderly conduct.
Fraud — A Longview man contacted Longview police Thursday after he sent $2,000 to a scammer who had hacked his friend's Facebook page.
Stolen Vehicle
- 100 block of Wilson Drive, Kalama. Thursday. 1997 white Dodge Ram pick up with extended cab. WA B71931X.
Thefts
- 500 block of Eighth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Three packages.
- 400 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Wallet.
- 1600 block of Larch Street, Longview. Thursday. Blue and white mountain bike.
Vandalism/Malicious Mischief
- Grimm Road and Banyon Drive, Kelso. Thursday. For sale sign damaged.
- 300 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Thursday. Car damaged.
- 1100 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Thursday. Car damaged.
- 2800 block of Fir Street, Longview. Thursday. Shed damaged.