Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree assault

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault — Longview police Wednesday arrested Ryan Scott Anderson, 37, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Theft of a motor vehicle — Longview police Wednesday arrested Johan Henry Holmes, 35, of Kelso, on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested James Dewayne Shepherd, 34, of Longview, on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Possession of stolen property — Longview police Wednesday arrested Gerald Douglas Wolf, 59, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of stolen property and attempted theft.
Stolen vehicle
- 100 block of Bugatti Lane, Woodland. Wednesday. Flatbed trailer stolen.
People are also reading…
Thefts
- 700 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Check stolen from mail, suspect tried to cash it.
- 800 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Theft by employee, manager will call with details.
- 3000 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Phone stolen, suspect keeps calling wanting money to return the phone.