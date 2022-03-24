 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree assault

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 

Harassment — Longview police Tuesday arrested Michael Lloyd Reed Jr., 42, of unknown residence on suspicion of felony harassment. 

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Longview police Wednesday arrested Derrick Darnell Boyd, 48, of Kelso on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle. 

Unlawful possession of a firearm — Longview police Thursday arrested Tyrick James Clark, 39, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. 

Assault, harassment — Longview police Wednesday arrested Daniel Lyle Elliott, 39, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree assault, harassment, first-degree malicious mischief and second-degree malicious mischief. 

Robbery, theft — Longview police Thursday arrested Celsey Rose McCabe, 24, of Eatonville, Wash., on suspicion of second-degree robbery and theft with intent to resell. 

Theft — Longview police Thursday arrested Aaron James Thode, 29, of Puyallup, Wash., on suspicion of theft with intent to resell. 

Burglary

  • 700 block of Lincoln Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Air conditioning unit stolen. 

Theft

  • Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Several items taken, including phone and bank cards. 

Vandalism/Malicious Mischief

  • 500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Two women drawing with permanent marker on tables in the laundromat. 
  • 1000 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Vehicle damaged, known suspects. 
  • 200 block of Carolina Street, Longview. Wednesday. Unknown man kicked out the back window of vehicle. 
  • 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. A man flicked a cigarette into a vehicle. 

Vehicle Prowl

  • 200 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Occurred overnight. 

