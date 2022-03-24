Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree assault

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harassment — Longview police Tuesday arrested Michael Lloyd Reed Jr., 42, of unknown residence on suspicion of felony harassment.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Longview police Wednesday arrested Derrick Darnell Boyd, 48, of Kelso on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Unlawful possession of a firearm — Longview police Thursday arrested Tyrick James Clark, 39, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Assault, harassment — Longview police Wednesday arrested Daniel Lyle Elliott, 39, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree assault, harassment, first-degree malicious mischief and second-degree malicious mischief.

Robbery, theft — Longview police Thursday arrested Celsey Rose McCabe, 24, of Eatonville, Wash., on suspicion of second-degree robbery and theft with intent to resell.

Theft — Longview police Thursday arrested Aaron James Thode, 29, of Puyallup, Wash., on suspicion of theft with intent to resell.

Burglary

700 block of Lincoln Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Air conditioning unit stolen.

Theft

Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Several items taken, including phone and bank cards.

Vandalism/Malicious Mischief

500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Two women drawing with permanent marker on tables in the laundromat.

1000 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Vehicle damaged, known suspects.

200 block of Carolina Street, Longview. Wednesday. Unknown man kicked out the back window of vehicle.

3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. A man flicked a cigarette into a vehicle.

Vehicle Prowl

200 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Occurred overnight.

