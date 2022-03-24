Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree assault

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Harassment — Longview police Tuesday arrested Michael Lloyd Reed Jr., 42, of unknown residence on suspicion of felony harassment.
Possession of a stolen vehicle — Longview police Wednesday arrested Derrick Darnell Boyd, 48, of Kelso on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Unlawful possession of a firearm — Longview police Thursday arrested Tyrick James Clark, 39, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Assault, harassment — Longview police Wednesday arrested Daniel Lyle Elliott, 39, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree assault, harassment, first-degree malicious mischief and second-degree malicious mischief.
Robbery, theft — Longview police Thursday arrested Celsey Rose McCabe, 24, of Eatonville, Wash., on suspicion of second-degree robbery and theft with intent to resell.
Theft — Longview police Thursday arrested Aaron James Thode, 29, of Puyallup, Wash., on suspicion of theft with intent to resell.
Burglary
- 700 block of Lincoln Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Air conditioning unit stolen.
Theft
- Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Several items taken, including phone and bank cards.
Vandalism/Malicious Mischief
- 500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Two women drawing with permanent marker on tables in the laundromat.
- 1000 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Vehicle damaged, known suspects.
- 200 block of Carolina Street, Longview. Wednesday. Unknown man kicked out the back window of vehicle.
- 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. A man flicked a cigarette into a vehicle.
Vehicle Prowl
- 200 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Occurred overnight.