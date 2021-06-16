 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault, eluding, reckless driving
POLICE BLOTTER

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested James Edward Bigbeaver IV, 34, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault, eluding a police vehicle, reckless endangerment and driving with a suspended license. 

Thefts

  • 200 block of Eighth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Rear license plate taken sometime between Sunday evening and Tuesday night. Washington BUW9529. 
  • 2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Planer stolen. 
  • 800 block of Beechwood Street, Woodland. Tuesday. Bicycle taken sometime since Sunday.

