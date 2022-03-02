Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Tuesday for allegedly making death threat

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Retail theft — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Austin Ehlers, 23, of Rainier, on suspicion of theft and organized retail theft.
Protection order — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Aaron Danielson, 37, of Kelso, on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Death threat — Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Tuesday arrested Bryan Korth, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment including a death threat.
Assault and eluding police — Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Tuesday arrested Sara Soyster, 33, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree assault, attempting to elude police and driving under the influence.
Fraud — Kalama police were called Tuesday to report fraudulent credit card charges.
Assault
- 1700 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Chicken thrown in person's face.
Burglaries
- 1700 block of Ohio Place, Kelso. Tuesday. Break-in at vacant home.
- 1200 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Compressor and equipment stolen from business.
- 2300 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Tools taken from home under construction.
Stolen vehicle
- 4100 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Tuesday. White 2017 Subaru Crosstrek. WA plates.
Thefts
- 200 block of Garneys Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Mail theft.
- 1400 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Tuesday. Fraud.
- 100 block of Cedar Street, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Items taken from yard.
- 1100 block of Mill Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Caregiver allegedly stole from patient.
- 1100 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Phone stolen.
- 200 block of 27th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Attempt to take recycling bin, part of recurring dispute.
Vehicle prowl
- 2900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday.