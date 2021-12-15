Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Tuesday after firing shots in neighborhood

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Gun possession, reckless endangerment — Cowlitz County Sheriff's officers Tuesday arrested Nicholas Graham, 46, of Longview, on suspicion of unlawful firearm possession, malicious mischief, reckless endangerment and carrying a loaded gun in a vehicle. Graham was arrested after police received multiple calls about shots fired on Columbia Heights Road early Tuesday morning.
Harassment — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Richard Twaro, 56, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of felony harassment.
Burglaries
- 600 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Attempt made to break down the back door of a house while owner's adult granddaughter was home.
Stolen vehicle
- 1500 block of Down River Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Flatbed trailer. WA 6919VX. Two boxes of tools also missing.
Thefts
- 1600 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Tuesday. Mail theft.
- 5300 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle. Tuesday. Subject cited after attempting to steal keys off counter.
- 300 block of Mohawk Lane, Ariel. Tuesday. Set of mailboxes broken into with power tool.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 400 block of Hansen Road, Toutle. Tuesday. Neighbor accused of driving across and damaging yard. Sheriff's Office asked to compare tire tracks.
- 800 block of Washington Way, Longview. Tuesday. Shot possibly fired through window.