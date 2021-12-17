 Skip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Thursday on suspicion of malicious mischief, disorderly conduct

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Malicious mischief — Kelso police Thursday arrested Somith Oth, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief and disorderly conduct. 

Unlawful possession of a firearm — Longview police Thursday arrested Casey Lavon Patton, 37, of Washington, on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and failure to register as a sex offender.  

Theft

  • 100 block of Derek Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Mail stolen. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 400 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Thursday. Subject threw a metal bar through the back end of a vehicle, breaking the window. 
  • 600 block of 10th Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Report of theft and malicious mischief.

Vehicle prowl

  • 300 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Unknown suspect. 

