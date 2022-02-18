 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Thursday on suspicion of forgery

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fugitive from justice —  Castle Rock police Thursday arrested Tag Edward Althof, 56, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice and on felony warrants for driving under the influence and first-degree criminal impersonation. 

Forgery — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested Mitchell Ryan Miller, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of forgery. 

Thefts

  • 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Catalytic converter stolen. 
  • 1100 block of 11th Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Known suspect took laptop. 

Vehicle prowl

  • 100 block of Cowan Court, Longview. Thursday. Neighbor's car door appears to be open. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Daunte Wright's family dismayed at lenient sentence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News