Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Thursday on suspicion of forgery

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Fugitive from justice — Castle Rock police Thursday arrested Tag Edward Althof, 56, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice and on felony warrants for driving under the influence and first-degree criminal impersonation.
Forgery — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested Mitchell Ryan Miller, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of forgery.
Thefts
- 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Catalytic converter stolen.
- 1100 block of 11th Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Known suspect took laptop.
Vehicle prowl
- 100 block of Cowan Court, Longview. Thursday. Neighbor's car door appears to be open.