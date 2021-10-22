 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Thursday on suspicion of assault, kidnapping
POLICE BLOTTER

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault, kidnapping, guns — Longview officers Thursday arrested Daniel Weldon, 34, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, felony harassment, fourth-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree.

Burglary — Longview officers Friday arrested Alexander Bell, 35, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Stolen vehicle

  • 800 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. License plate BPF6651.

Theft

  • 8200 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Thursday. Battery. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 600 block of Olson Road, Longview. Thursday. Report of purse with wallet, debit card and credit card taken from vehicle. 
  • Ninth Avenue and Florida Street, Longview. Thursday. Report of man with a golf club checking out vehicles. 

