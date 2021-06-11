Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Thursday on suspicion of assault, burglary

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fugitive from justice — Castle Rock police Thursday arrested Haley Danielle Dougherty, 30, of Castle Rock on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Witness tampering — Kelso police Thursday arrested Kelli Lynn Grandchamp Brown, 40, of Kelso on suspicion of witness tampering.

Attempted theft — Washington State Patrol troopers Thursday arrested Ted James Livingston, 28, of Montesano, Wash., on suspicion of attempted second-degree theft.

Assault, burglary — Longview police Thursday arrested Jason Daniel Soukup, 41, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest and second-degree burglary.

Fraud — Known suspects have been using a Kelso woman's debit card number to take a total of $5,000 to $9,000 from her account over the last few months.

Stolen Vehicle