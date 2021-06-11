Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Thursday on suspicion of assault, burglary

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Fugitive from justice — Castle Rock police Thursday arrested Haley Danielle Dougherty, 30, of Castle Rock on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Witness tampering — Kelso police Thursday arrested Kelli Lynn Grandchamp Brown, 40, of Kelso on suspicion of witness tampering.
Attempted theft — Washington State Patrol troopers Thursday arrested Ted James Livingston, 28, of Montesano, Wash., on suspicion of attempted second-degree theft.
Assault, burglary — Longview police Thursday arrested Jason Daniel Soukup, 41, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest and second-degree burglary.
Fraud — Known suspects have been using a Kelso woman's debit card number to take a total of $5,000 to $9,000 from her account over the last few months.
Stolen Vehicle
- 2800 block of 36th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. White 2013 Continental cargo trailer worth about $3,000. Owner said it was in the driveway Tuesday and was gone by Thursday afternoon.
Thefts
- 300 block of A Street, Castle Rock. Thursday. Scrap wire barrel taken from the Public Works shop yard. Value of scrap about $30 to $50, about $1,000 in damage to the fence.
- 900 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Thursday. Catalytic converter taken from vehicle sometime between 6 a.m. and 5:50 p.m.
- 1000 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Dark blue and black Haro Downtown bicycle taken from outside the pawn shop.
Vehicle Prowl
- 1100 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. A man broken into a van, may have taken a part off the bottom.