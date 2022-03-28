Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Sunday on suspicion of burglary, obstructing or delaying a train

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Scott Joseph Koth, 51, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.
Burglary, obstructing — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Kenneth Jermaine Woolfork, 35, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, obstruction or delaying a train and obstructing public servant.
Burglaries
- 400 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Someone broke into the garage and shed and took a bow and arrows, Ryobi grinder, impact wrench, backpack, Calloway golf clubs, leaf blower, clothing and keys. Vehicle also was stolen.
Stolen vehicles
- 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Silver 2004 Toyota Camry. Washington AEN4707. Dent in left rear bumper, rear driver side wheel missing hub cap. Wallet was in the vehicle.
- Oregon Way and Alabama Street, Longview. Saturday. White 2008 Mazda Tribute. Unknown Washington license. Owner gave a ride to a woman he met a couple weeks ago, gave her the keys to go warm up the vehicle and she left.
- 400 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Black 2004 Subaru WRX. Washington CCA4272. Suspect also broke into the garage.
- 1200 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Silver 2006 Mazda 6 Tribute. Washington BIE1019. Tinted windows, rainbow Pride sticker on the back bumper.
Thefts
- 500 block of Yew Street, Kelso. Saturday. A man tried to take propane tank from a yard.
- 3100 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Saturday. Hitch stolen Friday.
- 600 block of Columbia Street, Kelso. Saturday. Belongings taken.
- 300 block of Merwin Village Road, Ariel. Sunday. Catalytic converter taken.
- 1200 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Wallet taken.
- 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Sunday. Trailer hitch stolen off truck.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 300 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Daughter broke out the window.