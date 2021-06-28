 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Sunday on suspicion of burglary, assault, harassment
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Sunday on suspicion of burglary, assault, harassment

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Criminal impersonation — Woodland police Friday arrested Thomas Chandler Miller, 30, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation and being a fugitive from justice. 

Assault, violating a protection order — Longview police Saturday arrested Angie May Spears, 44, of Longview on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and violating a protection order. 

Assault, DUI — Longview police Sunday arrested Hunter Jaydee Nelson, 22, of Vancouver on suspicion of second-degree assault, driving under the influence, hit and run unattended, third-degree malicious mischief and harassment. 

Criminal impersonation, drugs — Castle Rock police Sunday arrested Dylon Lee Favro, 28, of Chehalis on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation, driving with a suspended license and possession with intent. 

Fugitive from justice — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Jay Jay Rix Heenan, 48, of Longview on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice. 

Burglary, malicious mischief — Longview police Monday arrested Jeremiah John Landis, 42, of Kelso on suspicion of residential burglary and third-degree malicious mischief. 

Assault, harassment — Longview police Sunday arrested Chris Martin McMillan, 38, of Longview on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and harassment. 

Burglary, assault, harassment — Longview police Sunday arrested Judah James Francis Young, 34, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and harassment. 

Stolen Vehicle

  • 1300 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Brown 2003 Honda Accord. Washington BWY6829. Passenger back door has a dent in it. 

Thefts

  • 4700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Boat motor stolen. 
  • 300 block of Ninth Avenue, Kelso. Friday. MacBook stolen. 
  • 3300 block of Washington Way, Longview. Sunday. Lamaglass fishing rod worth about $380 and Okuma reel line counter worth $250 stolen from back of pickup. 

Vandalism/Malicious Mischief

  • 100 block of Alturas Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Unknown suspect filled gas tank with sugar between midnight and 9 a.m. 
  • 300 block of Fourth Avenue, Castle Rock. Saturday. Suspect keyed the vehicle. 
  • Industrial Way and 26th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Subjects in an older black Nissan or Honda throwing smoke bombs into the grass. 
  • 200 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Sunday. Spray paint on the lower patio of the church. 

Vehicle Prowl

  • 8200 block of Old Pacific Highway, Castle Rock. Sunday. Multiple cars broken into and windows broken. A purse and a cooler with ice, water and Gatorade taken. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Juul to pay $40M in teen vaping suit settlement

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News