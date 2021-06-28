Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Sunday on suspicion of burglary, assault, harassment

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Criminal impersonation — Woodland police Friday arrested Thomas Chandler Miller, 30, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation and being a fugitive from justice.
Assault, violating a protection order — Longview police Saturday arrested Angie May Spears, 44, of Longview on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and violating a protection order.
Assault, DUI — Longview police Sunday arrested Hunter Jaydee Nelson, 22, of Vancouver on suspicion of second-degree assault, driving under the influence, hit and run unattended, third-degree malicious mischief and harassment.
Criminal impersonation, drugs — Castle Rock police Sunday arrested Dylon Lee Favro, 28, of Chehalis on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation, driving with a suspended license and possession with intent.
Fugitive from justice — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Jay Jay Rix Heenan, 48, of Longview on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Burglary, malicious mischief — Longview police Monday arrested Jeremiah John Landis, 42, of Kelso on suspicion of residential burglary and third-degree malicious mischief.
Assault, harassment — Longview police Sunday arrested Chris Martin McMillan, 38, of Longview on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and harassment.
Burglary, assault, harassment — Longview police Sunday arrested Judah James Francis Young, 34, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and harassment.
Stolen Vehicle
- 1300 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Brown 2003 Honda Accord. Washington BWY6829. Passenger back door has a dent in it.
Thefts
- 4700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Boat motor stolen.
- 300 block of Ninth Avenue, Kelso. Friday. MacBook stolen.
- 3300 block of Washington Way, Longview. Sunday. Lamaglass fishing rod worth about $380 and Okuma reel line counter worth $250 stolen from back of pickup.
Vandalism/Malicious Mischief
- 100 block of Alturas Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Unknown suspect filled gas tank with sugar between midnight and 9 a.m.
- 300 block of Fourth Avenue, Castle Rock. Saturday. Suspect keyed the vehicle.
- Industrial Way and 26th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Subjects in an older black Nissan or Honda throwing smoke bombs into the grass.
- 200 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Sunday. Spray paint on the lower patio of the church.
Vehicle Prowl
- 8200 block of Old Pacific Highway, Castle Rock. Sunday. Multiple cars broken into and windows broken. A purse and a cooler with ice, water and Gatorade taken.