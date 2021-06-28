Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Sunday on suspicion of burglary, assault, harassment

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Criminal impersonation — Woodland police Friday arrested Thomas Chandler Miller, 30, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation and being a fugitive from justice.

Assault, violating a protection order — Longview police Saturday arrested Angie May Spears, 44, of Longview on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and violating a protection order.

Assault, DUI — Longview police Sunday arrested Hunter Jaydee Nelson, 22, of Vancouver on suspicion of second-degree assault, driving under the influence, hit and run unattended, third-degree malicious mischief and harassment.

Criminal impersonation, drugs — Castle Rock police Sunday arrested Dylon Lee Favro, 28, of Chehalis on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation, driving with a suspended license and possession with intent.