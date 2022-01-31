Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Saturday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Unlawful possession of a firearm — Longview police Saturday arrested Cory Eugene Freeman, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Fraud — A Longview woman Sunday reported her former boyfriend used her credit card information to pay for food delivered by Door Dash.
Burglaries
- 2100 block of Tibbetts Drive, Longview. Saturday. Storage units broken into.
- 2700 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Saturday. Someone broke into the resident's locked room and stole jewelry and other items.
Stolen vehicles
- 1900 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Black 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Washington CCA2038.
- Cedar Street and S. Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Light blue 2003 Chrysler Pacifica. Recently purchased.
Thefts
- 100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Sunday. Subjects attempted to cut off catalytic converter.
- 1000 block of Vandercook Way, Longview. Sunday. Debit card taken and used at the Silver Star Sports Bar and Grill, attempted use at Ross flagged as fraud.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 3000 block of Pershing Way, Longview. Saturday. A known suspect took the resident's daughter's phone and smashed it.
- 1800 block of Schurman Way, Woodland. Saturday. Pump cover shattered and panel removed to expose the pumping system.
Vehicle prowls
- 800 block of Columbia Street, Kelso. Saturday. Vehicle broken into sometime Saturday, small items taken.
- 2400 Allen Street, Kelso. Saturday. Car broken into sometime in the past three hours.