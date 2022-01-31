 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Saturday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Unlawful possession of a firearm — Longview police Saturday arrested Cory Eugene Freeman, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle. 

Fraud — A Longview woman Sunday reported her former boyfriend used her credit card information to pay for food delivered by Door Dash. 

Burglaries 

  • 2100 block of Tibbetts Drive, Longview. Saturday. Storage units broken into. 
  • 2700 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Saturday. Someone broke into the resident's locked room and stole jewelry and other items. 

Stolen vehicles

  • 1900 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Black 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Washington CCA2038. 
  • Cedar Street and S. Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Light blue 2003 Chrysler Pacifica. Recently purchased.  

People are also reading…

Thefts

  • 100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Sunday. Subjects attempted to cut off catalytic converter.
  • 1000 block of Vandercook Way, Longview. Sunday. Debit card taken and used at the Silver Star Sports Bar and Grill, attempted use at Ross flagged as fraud.  

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 3000 block of Pershing Way, Longview. Saturday. A known suspect took the resident's daughter's phone and smashed it. 
  • 1800 block of Schurman Way, Woodland. Saturday. Pump cover shattered and panel removed to expose the pumping system. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 800 block of Columbia Street, Kelso. Saturday. Vehicle broken into sometime Saturday, small items taken.
  • 2400 Allen Street, Kelso. Saturday. Car broken into sometime in the past three hours.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mind-blowing superyacht comes with its own waterfall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News