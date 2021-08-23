 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Saturday on suspicion of first-degree assault
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Saturday on suspicion of first-degree assault

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Voyeurism, assault — Longview police Friday arrested Michael James Guarderas, 37, of Longview, on suspicion of voyeurism and fourth-degree assault.

Malicious mischief, reckless driving — Kelso police Friday arrested Michael Alan Paul Johnson, 37, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. 

Fugitive — Kelso police Saturday arrested Micah Andrew Shea, 40, of Kelso, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Harassment, trespassing — Longview police Sunday arrested Chad Lewis Bagley, 31, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment and first-degree criminal trespassing. 

Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested David Jason Brown, 38, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree assault. 

Harassment — Kelso police Sunday arrested John Derill Perdue, 41, of Kelso, on suspicion of felony harassment. 

Violating protection order, burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Allen David Snow, 49, of Kelso, on suspicion of violation of a protection order and residential burglary.

Robbery attempt — Longview police Sunday arrested Christopher Louis Withers, 36, of Toutle, on suspicion of attempted second-degree robbery. 

Burglaries

  • 1700 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Someone cut a hole in the fence and got into the storage unit.
  • 300 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Known suspect. 

Stolen vehicles

  • 100 block of Triangle Shopping Center, Longview. Saturday. Silver 2006 Pontiac G6. Oregon 888GNY. Vehicle has a cracked windshield, damage to front driver's side bumper and tape over the rear tail lights. Known suspect. 
  • 100 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. White 1999 Dodge Dakota. Washington C66562T. Black canopy, all windows broken except for the ones on the canopy. 
  • 1200 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Saturday. Green 1992 Ford F250. Washington C15047V. 

Theft

  • 2000 block of Tibbetts Drive, Longview. Saturday. Owner had a neighbor watch her dog while she was having medical issues and now the neighbor won't give the dog back. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Hole pushed into the side of storage shed. 
  • 1500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Friday. All four tires slashed by a known suspect. 
  • 1000 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Friday. Amp thrown through window. 
  • 100 block of Jade Road, Woodland. Saturday. Neighbors possibly shooting window with a BB gun. 
  • 500 block of Main Street, Kelso. Saturday. Damaged sign. 
  • 500 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Saturday. Two men spray painted a garage door wall. 
  • North Pacific Avenue and Burcham Street, Kelso. Sunday. Man walking on North Pacific Avenue trying to light the grass on fire. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 2900 block of Maple Street, Longview. Friday. Suspect in a gray sweat suit syphoning fuel from vehicles. 
  • 1100 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Golf clubs taken. 

