Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Saturday on suspicion of first-degree assault

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Voyeurism, assault — Longview police Friday arrested Michael James Guarderas, 37, of Longview, on suspicion of voyeurism and fourth-degree assault.

Malicious mischief, reckless driving — Kelso police Friday arrested Michael Alan Paul Johnson, 37, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

Fugitive — Kelso police Saturday arrested Micah Andrew Shea, 40, of Kelso, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Harassment, trespassing — Longview police Sunday arrested Chad Lewis Bagley, 31, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested David Jason Brown, 38, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Harassment — Kelso police Sunday arrested John Derill Perdue, 41, of Kelso, on suspicion of felony harassment.