Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Saturday on suspicion of first-degree assault

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Voyeurism, assault — Longview police Friday arrested Michael James Guarderas, 37, of Longview, on suspicion of voyeurism and fourth-degree assault.
Malicious mischief, reckless driving — Kelso police Friday arrested Michael Alan Paul Johnson, 37, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.
Fugitive — Kelso police Saturday arrested Micah Andrew Shea, 40, of Kelso, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Harassment, trespassing — Longview police Sunday arrested Chad Lewis Bagley, 31, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested David Jason Brown, 38, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree assault.
Harassment — Kelso police Sunday arrested John Derill Perdue, 41, of Kelso, on suspicion of felony harassment.
Violating protection order, burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Allen David Snow, 49, of Kelso, on suspicion of violation of a protection order and residential burglary.
Robbery attempt — Longview police Sunday arrested Christopher Louis Withers, 36, of Toutle, on suspicion of attempted second-degree robbery.
Burglaries
- 1700 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Someone cut a hole in the fence and got into the storage unit.
- 300 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Known suspect.
Stolen vehicles
- 100 block of Triangle Shopping Center, Longview. Saturday. Silver 2006 Pontiac G6. Oregon 888GNY. Vehicle has a cracked windshield, damage to front driver's side bumper and tape over the rear tail lights. Known suspect.
- 100 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. White 1999 Dodge Dakota. Washington C66562T. Black canopy, all windows broken except for the ones on the canopy.
- 1200 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Saturday. Green 1992 Ford F250. Washington C15047V.
Theft
- 2000 block of Tibbetts Drive, Longview. Saturday. Owner had a neighbor watch her dog while she was having medical issues and now the neighbor won't give the dog back.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Hole pushed into the side of storage shed.
- 1500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Friday. All four tires slashed by a known suspect.
- 1000 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Friday. Amp thrown through window.
- 100 block of Jade Road, Woodland. Saturday. Neighbors possibly shooting window with a BB gun.
- 500 block of Main Street, Kelso. Saturday. Damaged sign.
- 500 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Saturday. Two men spray painted a garage door wall.
- North Pacific Avenue and Burcham Street, Kelso. Sunday. Man walking on North Pacific Avenue trying to light the grass on fire.
Vehicle prowls
- 2900 block of Maple Street, Longview. Friday. Suspect in a gray sweat suit syphoning fuel from vehicles.
- 1100 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Golf clubs taken.