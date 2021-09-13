Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Saturday on suspicion of DUI, eluding, criminal impersonation

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Possession of a stolen vehicle — Washington State Patrol troopers Friday arrested Ashley J. Roberts, 28, of Silver Lake, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and carrying/exhibiting/drawing a dangerous weapon.
Possession of a stolen vehicle — Washington State Patrol troopers Friday arrested Michael Robert Dean Szuflita, 29, of unknown address, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and fourth-degree assault.
DUI, criminal impersonation — Longview police Saturday arrested Eric Kelly Taylor, 25, of Roy, Wash., on suspicion of criminal impersonation, attempt to elude, driving under the influence, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license.
Theft — Longview police Friday arrested Jedadiha Rex Taylor, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of theft with intent to resell and resisting arrest.
Robbery, theft of a motor vehicle — Longview police Sunday arrested William Carl Campbell Jr., 20, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.
Fugitive — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Monday arrested Matthew Robert Scott, 37, of Castle Rock on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Burglaries
- 6300 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Friday. Riverview Community Church
- 300 block of Gun Club Road, Woodland. Friday. Arrived to find the house broken into overnight.
- 200 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Saturday. A subject appeared to take something from a vehicle in the fenced impound lot.
Stolen vehicle
- Tennant Way, Longview. Sunday. White 2015 Ford F150 and empty boat trailer. Washington C14759V. Owner came back to the boat launch and found his truck and trailer missing.
Thefts
- 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Friday. Catalytic converter taken Friday morning.
- 600 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Bike stolen.
- 3100 block of Washington Way, Longview. Saturday. Ammo stolen.
- 4000 block of Pleasant Hill Road, Kelso. Sunday. Android phone taken by known suspect.
- 7200 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Sunday. Weed eater taken, suspect on video.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 2100 block of 42nd Avenue, Longview. Friday. Malicious mischief to vehicle.
- 1400 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Unknown subject shot a pellet gun at the window and broke it.
- 1100 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Friday. Owner found a hole in his trailer.
- 1300 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Vandalism to vehicle.
- 1800 Belmont Loop Road, Woodland. Friday. Vehicle did cookies in the parking lot and left marks.
- 38th Avenue and Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. Subjects in a white Nissan were throwing eggs at cars.
- 300 block of Beech Street, Longview. Sunday. Known subject keyed vehicle.