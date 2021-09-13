Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Saturday on suspicion of DUI, eluding, criminal impersonation

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Washington State Patrol troopers Friday arrested Ashley J. Roberts, 28, of Silver Lake, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and carrying/exhibiting/drawing a dangerous weapon.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Washington State Patrol troopers Friday arrested Michael Robert Dean Szuflita, 29, of unknown address, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and fourth-degree assault.

DUI, criminal impersonation — Longview police Saturday arrested Eric Kelly Taylor, 25, of Roy, Wash., on suspicion of criminal impersonation, attempt to elude, driving under the influence, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license.

Theft — Longview police Friday arrested Jedadiha Rex Taylor, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of theft with intent to resell and resisting arrest.