Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Saturday on suspicion of arson

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Oscar Armando Chavez, 36, of Longview, on suspicion of three counts of possession with intent, unlawful possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Kelso police Sunday arrested Mathew Martinez, 38, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

Arson — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Kevin Paul Reid, 44, of Longview, on suspicion of attempt to elude, making a false statement, driving with a suspended license and second-degree arson.

Violating a protection order — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Juan Armando Rodriguez, 44, of Longview, on suspicion of violating a protection order, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Burglary — Longview police Saturday arrested Janice Gwen Warren, 45, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Unlawful possession of a firearm — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Brian David Furrer, 43, of Arie,l on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Burglaries

3900 block of Memorial Park Drive, Longview. Friday. Storage unit broken into between Nov. 24 and Nov. 29.

900 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Friday. Apartment broken into, money stolen.

Stolen vehicles

200 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Friday. White 1995 Honda Civic hatchback. Washington BXM0415. Subject took the vehicle for a test drive and never returned.

800 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Friday. Gray 2021 Ram 1500. Michigan DD44996. Subject rented the vehicle on Aug. 27, kept extending the rental agreement and hasn't returned it after he was told to.

1000 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. White 1991 Toyota Corolla. Washington BND1875. Noticeable front end damage, very loud. Stolen overnight.

Thefts

100 block of Car Road, Longview. Friday. Two springer spaniel puppies. Unknown suspects.

900 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Man stole a flag from outside the house.

400 block of Goble Creek Road, Kelso. Saturday. Generator stolen off property.

500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Lost wallet at Walmart returned but is missing cash.

100 block of Montvale Way, Longview. Sunday. Multiple items stolen from garden shed.

300 block of Sixth Street, Woodland. Sunday. About eight catalytic converters taken.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

Allen Drive and Allen Street, Kelso. Friday. Graffiti under the Allen Street Bridge under Interstate 5.

500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Subject pushed a shopping cart into the vehicle, damaging it.

Vehicle prowls

300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Friday. Occurred Thursday morning between 7:30 and 8:30. Unknown suspect.

200 block of Saint James Place, Longview. Saturday. Gas stolen from vehicle.

Alabama Street and 29th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Man possibly attempting to take wheels.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.