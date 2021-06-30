 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Longview man arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Longview man arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Unlawful possession of a firearm — Washington State Patrol troopers Wednesday arrested Nicholas William Perrelet, 32, of Longview, on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Custodial interference — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Johanna Leanne Vanhoozer, 37, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree custodial interference. 

Burglary

  • 4200 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Property, including jewelry, taken from the house. 

Stolen vehicles

  • 900 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Homemade utility trailer worth $500. Washington 47983AC. 
  • 100 block of Morse Park Way, Longview. Tuesday. Dark gray 1991 Honda Civic. Sun roof and two bumper stickers on the back window. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • Old Pacific Highway South and Ross Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Subject throwing fireworks at passing vehicles. 
  • 900 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Ex-boyfriend reportedly threw shoes, clothing in the toilet and put broken glass in boxes. 

Vehicle prowl

  • 3200 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Tuesday. 

