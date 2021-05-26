 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Longview man arrested on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment, assault
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Longview man arrested on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment, assault

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Unlawful imprisonment, assault — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Eric Charles Banfield, 54, of Longview, on suspicion of violating a no contact/protection order, unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant. 

Assault, resisting arrest — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested Sara Renee Foshaug, 39, of Kelso, on suspicion of third-degree assault and resisting arrest. 

Burglary

  • 600 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Tuesday. Occurred sometime overnight.

Stolen vehicle

  • 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Fiberglass cream colored Sea Swirl 18-foot fishing boat. Washington 27088AE. Taken sometime between 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday. 

Thefts

  • Dike Road and Caples Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Campsite items missing including coolers, camp stove, lights and a camera. 
  • Elm Street and South 10th Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. A man took the caller's brother's bike from him. 

Vehicle prowl

  • 1600 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Tuesday. Suboxone and work boots taken. 

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden asks intel team to probe COVID origins

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News