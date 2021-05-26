Police Blotter: Longview man arrested on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment, assault

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Unlawful imprisonment, assault — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Eric Charles Banfield, 54, of Longview, on suspicion of violating a no contact/protection order, unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.
Assault, resisting arrest — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested Sara Renee Foshaug, 39, of Kelso, on suspicion of third-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Burglary
- 600 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Tuesday. Occurred sometime overnight.
Stolen vehicle
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Fiberglass cream colored Sea Swirl 18-foot fishing boat. Washington 27088AE. Taken sometime between 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Thefts
- Dike Road and Caples Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Campsite items missing including coolers, camp stove, lights and a camera.
- Elm Street and South 10th Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. A man took the caller's brother's bike from him.
Vehicle prowl
- 1600 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Tuesday. Suboxone and work boots taken.