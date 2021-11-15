Police Blotter: Longview man arrested on suspicion of making a bomb threat Sunday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary, assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Chance Dakotah Howell, 24, of Longview, on suspicion of violating a protection order, residential burglary and fourth-degree assault.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Longview police Friday arrested Mathew Martinez, 38, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and making/possessing vehicle theft tools.

Possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal impersonation — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Devon Michael Rivard, 28, of Kalama, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and first-degree criminal impersonation.

Hit and run — Longview police Saturday arrested Noah George Allen Janicki, 22, of unknown residence, on suspicion of hit and run, attempt to elude, driving with a suspended license and obstructing a public servant.