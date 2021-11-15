 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Longview man arrested on suspicion of making a bomb threat Sunday
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Longview man arrested on suspicion of making a bomb threat Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary, assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Chance Dakotah Howell, 24, of Longview, on suspicion of violating a protection order, residential burglary and fourth-degree assault. 

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Longview police Friday arrested Mathew Martinez, 38, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and making/possessing vehicle theft tools. 

Possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal impersonation — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Devon Michael Rivard, 28, of Kalama, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and first-degree criminal impersonation. 

Hit and run — Longview police Saturday arrested Noah George Allen Janicki, 22, of unknown residence, on suspicion of hit and run, attempt to elude, driving with a suspended license and obstructing a public servant. 

Fugitive from justice — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Aaron Charles Allred, 46, of Kelso, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice. 

Fugitive from justice — Kelso police Monday arrested Aquisha Ann Baca, 40, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice. 

Making a bomb threat — Longview police Sunday arrested Brian Scott Webb, 31, of Longview, on suspicion of making a bomb threat and interference with a care facility. 

Stolen vehicle

  • 11th Avenue and Hudson Street, Longview. Saturday. Yellow 2014 Ford Focus. Unknown plate. 

Thefts

  • 100 block of Rocky Point Road, Kelso. Saturday. Particulate filter worth about $3,000 stolen. Unknown suspect. 
  • 1600 block of Delaware Street, Longview. Saturday. Catalytic converter taken from vehicle in the parking garage. Theft on video. 
  • 1900 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Sunday. Two bins of horse accessories stolen from carport. 
  • 600 block of Broadway, Longview. Sunday. Medical supplies on a cart outside the business taken. Known suspect in a Black Ford Escape. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 200 block of Columbia Street, Kelso. Sunday. Suspects threw eggs at the window. No damage. 
  • 100 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Sunday. Neighbor shot mailbox overnight. 

Vehicle prowls

  • Elm Street and South Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Man trying vehicle door handles, got into one vehicle and went through the glove box. 
  • Third Avenue and Tennant Way, Longview. Sunday. Vehicle prowled when disabled on the shoulder. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bannon appears in court on contempt charges

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News