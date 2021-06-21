Police Blotter: Longview man arrested on suspicion of harassment, kidnapping, assault

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Harassment, kidnapping, assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Brandon Burris Decker, 37, of Longview, on suspicion of harassment, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, possession of stolen property and possessing another person’s ID.
Violating a protection order — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested David Dail Harlan Jr., 37, of Kelso, on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Criminal impersonation — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Canul Pedro Martin, 35, of Longview, on suspicion of criminal impersonation, driving with a suspended license, making a false statement, obstructing a public servant and driving without a license.
Assault — Castle Rock police Sunday arrested Rider Alexander Daggy, 20, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of third-degree assault.
Stolen vehicles
100 block of Wilson Drive, Kalama. Friday. Washington 41031AC.
700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Maroon 2005 Toyota Camry. Washington BXM1802.
2000 block of Tibbetts Drive, Longview. Saturday. Black and silver Dongfong scooter taken sometime after 8 p.m. Washington 6F5092.
200 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Sunday. Red 2001 Ford Ranger. Occurred sometime overnight.
Thefts
1000 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Package taken. Video of theft available.
1000 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Two paintball guns stolen, worth about $90 to $100.
3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday. Gold Schwinn bike taken. Bike lock cut while owner was working at Fred Meyer.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
400 block of Inverness Road, Woodland. Friday. Mailbox knocked off its post.
1500 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Vandalism to vehicle and home.
2200 block of 48th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Lantern pushed over and damaged.
3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Razor blade stuck in tire.
North Seventh Avenue and Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Saturday. Passenger of another vehicle threw rocks, cracked windshield.
Barnes Street and North Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Juvenile threw a basketball and shattered the car windshield.
Vehicle prowls
20 block of Tsugawa Court, Woodland. Friday. Dewalt tools taken from toolbox in truck canopy.
2000 block of River Road, Kelso. Saturday. Front passenger window broken and purse, other items taken.