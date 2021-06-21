Police Blotter: Longview man arrested on suspicion of harassment, kidnapping, assault

2000 block of Tibbetts Drive, Longview. Saturday. Black and silver Dongfong scooter taken sometime after 8 p.m. Washington 6F5092.

200 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Sunday. Red 2001 Ford Ranger. Occurred sometime overnight.

Thefts

1000 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Package taken. Video of theft available.

1000 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Two paintball guns stolen, worth about $90 to $100.

3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday. Gold Schwinn bike taken. Bike lock cut while owner was working at Fred Meyer.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

400 block of Inverness Road, Woodland. Friday. Mailbox knocked off its post.

1500 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Vandalism to vehicle and home.

2200 block of 48th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Lantern pushed over and damaged.

3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Razor blade stuck in tire.

North Seventh Avenue and Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Saturday. Passenger of another vehicle threw rocks, cracked windshield.