Police Blotter: Longview man arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary

Editor's note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Ryan Richard Shegrud, 35, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree burglary.

Possession of stolen property — Washington State Patrol troopers Tuesday arrested Patricia Zaragoza, 42, of Yakima, on suspicion of possession of stolen property.

Stolen vehicles

• 800 block of Bloyd Street, Kelso. Tuesday. White 1994 Honda Accord. Washington BML8913. Dutch Bros. peace sign sticker on the dash. Passenger side headlight burned out.

• 12th Avenue and Hemlock Street, Longview. Tuesday. White 1995 Dodge pickup. Washington B41519.

Thefts

• 100 block of Clark Creek Lane, Longview. Tuesday. Bottles of diabetes and heart medication stolen from mailbox.

• 3400 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kelso. Tuesday. Lawn ornaments taken.