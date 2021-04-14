Police Blotter: Longview man arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary

Editor's note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Ryan Richard Shegrud, 35, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree burglary.
Possession of stolen property — Washington State Patrol troopers Tuesday arrested Patricia Zaragoza, 42, of Yakima, on suspicion of possession of stolen property.
Stolen vehicles
• 800 block of Bloyd Street, Kelso. Tuesday. White 1994 Honda Accord. Washington BML8913. Dutch Bros. peace sign sticker on the dash. Passenger side headlight burned out.
• 12th Avenue and Hemlock Street, Longview. Tuesday. White 1995 Dodge pickup. Washington B41519.
Thefts
• 100 block of Clark Creek Lane, Longview. Tuesday. Bottles of diabetes and heart medication stolen from mailbox.
• 3400 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kelso. Tuesday. Lawn ornaments taken.
• 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Tuesday. License plate, plate light and bolts taken sometime over the weekend.
Vandalism
• 1100 block of Seventh Avenue. Man breaking windshields.
Vehicle prowls
• 400 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Three subjects in the Wee Care Daycare parking lot, one man going through the daycare's van.
• 1300 block of Glenwood Street, Woodland. Tuesday. Wallet taken from the center console between 8 p.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Tuesday.