Police Blotter: Longview man arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary
POLICE BLOTTER

Handcuffs stock

Editor's note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Ryan Richard Shegrud, 35, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree burglary. 

Possession of stolen property — Washington State Patrol troopers Tuesday arrested Patricia Zaragoza, 42, of Yakima, on suspicion of possession of stolen property.

Stolen vehicles

• 800 block of Bloyd Street, Kelso. Tuesday. White 1994 Honda Accord. Washington BML8913. Dutch Bros. peace sign sticker on the dash. Passenger side headlight burned out. 

• 12th Avenue and Hemlock Street, Longview. Tuesday. White 1995 Dodge pickup. Washington B41519. 

Thefts

• 100 block of Clark Creek Lane, Longview. Tuesday. Bottles of diabetes and heart medication stolen from mailbox. 

• 3400 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kelso. Tuesday. Lawn ornaments taken. 

• 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Tuesday. License plate, plate light and bolts taken sometime over the weekend. 

Vandalism

• 1100 block of Seventh Avenue. Man breaking windshields. 

Vehicle prowls

• 400 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Three subjects in the Wee Care Daycare parking lot, one man going through the daycare's van. 

• 1300 block of Glenwood Street, Woodland. Tuesday. Wallet taken from the center console between 8 p.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Tuesday. 

