Police Blotter: Longview man arrested on suspicion of burglary
POLICE BLOTTER

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Jorge Luis Gurrola Cabrera, 29, of Longview on suspicion of residential burglary and third-degree malicious mischief.

Fugitive, drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Jorge Alejandro Ibarra, 50, of Kelso on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice and using paraphernalia.   

Violating protection order — Kelso police Sunday arrested Steven Dennis Walton, 41, of unknown residence on suspicion of violating a protection order.

Burglaries

• 100 block of River Ridge Lane, Kalama. Friday. Vehicle stolen from storage unit. 

• 200 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Friday. Someone tried to break into the pump house. 

• 1000 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Someone broke into the garage overnight and took several items. 

Stolen vehicles

• 700 block of Vine Street, Kelso. Friday. Gold 1999 Oldsmobile Cutlass. 

• 600 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Blue 1979 Toyota truck. Bad paint job, can see red on the hood. 

• 1800 block of Washington Way, Longview. Sunday. Blue 1995 Chevrolet S10 pickup with a silver canopy. Suspect took the vehicle from Town Chalet Motel. 

Thefts

• 500 block of Yew Street, Kelso. Friday. Front license plate stolen. Washington BXL9715. 

• 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Mickey Mouse black and red backpack containing $300, driver's license and bank cards stolen. 

• 1100 block of Glenwood Street, Woodland. Friday. Nine rings missing, may have been taken while moving in October.

• 100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Saturday. Stimulus card stolen and funds used. 

• 2100 block of Holcomb Road, Kelso. Sunday. Generator stolen. 

Vandalism

• 3000 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Friday. Vehicle egged twice by three people in a white Ford F250. 

• 100 block of Garnet Road, Kalama. Sunday. Someone ran into the garage door and hit a tractor parked in front of the garage. 

Vehicle prowl

• 900 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Two vehicles broken into between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. 

