Police Blotter: Longview man arrested on suspicion of burglary Friday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Possession of a stolen vehicle — Longview police Thursday arrested Cory Eugene Freeman, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Jordan Shane Harris, 21, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
Assault, malicious mischief — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Robert Clinton Meader, 39, of Kelso, on suspicion of third-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief.
Burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Kevin Joel St. Germain, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
Vehicle prowl
- 1200 block of Ashland Street, Kalama. Thursday.