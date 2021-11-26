 Skip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Longview man arrested on suspicion of burglary Friday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Longview police Thursday arrested Cory Eugene Freeman, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle. 

Burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Jordan Shane Harris, 21, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary. 

Assault, malicious mischief — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Robert Clinton Meader, 39, of Kelso, on suspicion of third-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief. 

Burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Kevin Joel St. Germain, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary. 

Vehicle prowl

  • 1200 block of Ashland Street, Kalama. Thursday.  

