Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Friday on suspicion of furnishing liquor to minor, felony harrassment

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Violating No-contact Order — Longview officers Thursday arrested Isaac Perkins, 21, of Kelso on suspicion of violating a no-contact or protection order, fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
Harassment — Longview officers Friday arrested Aengus Robertson, 23, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment; fourth-degree assault; misdemeanor harassment; carrying, drawing or exhibiting a dangerous weapon; and furnishing liquor to a minor.
Malicious Mischief — Longview officers Friday arrested Jason Soukup, 41, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree vehicle prowling and second-degree criminal trespass.
Assault
- 8900 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Thursday.
- 100 block of Julie Place, Longview. Thursday.
- 1600 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Thursday. Nurse was spit on.
Stolen Vehicle
- 1500 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Powder blue four-door hatchback Suzuki.
- 100 block of Second Street, Kalama. Thursday. White 1970 Chevy pickup with white canopy. Washington C51922D.
- 1600 block of Arkansas Street, Longview. Thursday. Silver 2012 Dodge Ram with temporary plates. VIN 1C6RD7GP0CS220469. Worth $2,200.
Theft
- 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Thursday. Wallet and cellphone.
- 2600 block of Nichols Boulevard, Longview. Thursday. Catalytic converter.
Vandalism/Malicious Mischief
- 1300 block of Burcham Street, Kelso. Thursday.