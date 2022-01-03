 Skip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Friday on suspicion of DUI, eluding

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft of a motor vehicle — Kelso police Thursday arrested Johan Henry Holmes, 35, of Longview, on suspicion of theft a motor vehicle. 

Violation of a no contact order — Longview police Thursday arrested Ronnie Dion Huntley, 59, of Longview, on suspicion of violating a no contact order pre-trial. 

DUI — Kelso police Friday arrested OJ Albert, 18, of Longview, on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence, eluding a police vehicle and operating without an ignition interlock. 

Fugitive from justice — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Joshua Jerry Farnsworth, 33, of Kelso, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice. 

Harassment — Kelso police Friday arrested Manuel Charlie Lomeli, 33, of Kelso on suspicion of harassment, fourth-degree assault, and interfering with domestic violence reporting. 

DUI — Longview police Friday arrested Nicholas Ely Peltchie, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. 

Burglary, theft — Longview police Friday arrested Timothy Wayne Repp, 32, of Kelso, on suspicion of residential burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. 

Assault — Kelso police Friday arrested Branson Santiago, 26, of Kelso, on suspicion of third-degree assault, obstructing a public servant and reckless driving. 

Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Corey Allen Bartlette Jr., 25, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault. 

Drugs, criminal impersonation — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Da'Menique Lajuan Beasley, 33, residence unknown, on suspicion of a felony drug offense, criminal impersonation, making/possessing vehicle theft tools, making/having burglar tool and obstructing a public servant. 

Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Jesse Federico Ibarra, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault. 

Burglaries

  • 300 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Resident caught a man in his garage. 
  • 200 block of Merwin Village Road, Ariel. Saturday. Occurred Dec. 27. 
  • 1300 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Saturday. Man went into an apartment that was boarded up after a fire. 
  • 2600 block of 48th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Portable generator, chainsaw, edge clippers and other items taken between the week before Christmas and Sunday. 

Stolen vehicles

  • 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Friday. White 1992 Acura Integra hatchback. Washington license plate. Taken sometime overnight. 
  • 100 block of Sparks Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Black 1999 Dodge 3500. Oregon SL65545. Rust on the driver's side back of the bed. 
  • 700 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Green 1999 Ford F350. Washington B38986S. 

Thefts

  • 1000 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Cellphone taken by an acquaintance. 
  • 1400 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Phone lost, tracked at the Hudson Hotel. 
  • 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Friday. Catalytic converter taken sometime overnight. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. People setting off fireworks in the parking lot, throwing fireworks at passing cars. 
  • 900 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. A tenant broke a window to another tenant's apartment. 
  • 700 block of Grant Street, Kelso. Sunday. Copper cut off AC unit on the side of the church. Unknown when this occurred. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 100 block of Alturas Drive, Kelso. Friday. Owner got a camera notification of a subject getting into one of the vehicles in the driveway. 
  • 200 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Friday. Suspects going through a vehicle at the end of the street. 
  • 100 block of Front Avenue, Castle Rock. Sunday. Purse taken. 
  • 700 block of Colorado Street, Kelso. Sunday. Man broke into the vehicle and damaged the console. 
  • 3300 block of Pacific Way, Longview. Sunday. Vehicle broken into overnight, unknown if anything was taken. 
  • 300 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Caught someone inside car. 

