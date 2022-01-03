Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Friday on suspicion of DUI, eluding

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft of a motor vehicle — Kelso police Thursday arrested Johan Henry Holmes, 35, of Longview, on suspicion of theft a motor vehicle.

Violation of a no contact order — Longview police Thursday arrested Ronnie Dion Huntley, 59, of Longview, on suspicion of violating a no contact order pre-trial.

DUI — Kelso police Friday arrested OJ Albert, 18, of Longview, on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence, eluding a police vehicle and operating without an ignition interlock.

Fugitive from justice — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Joshua Jerry Farnsworth, 33, of Kelso, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Harassment — Kelso police Friday arrested Manuel Charlie Lomeli, 33, of Kelso on suspicion of harassment, fourth-degree assault, and interfering with domestic violence reporting.

DUI — Longview police Friday arrested Nicholas Ely Peltchie, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

Burglary, theft — Longview police Friday arrested Timothy Wayne Repp, 32, of Kelso, on suspicion of residential burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

Assault — Kelso police Friday arrested Branson Santiago, 26, of Kelso, on suspicion of third-degree assault, obstructing a public servant and reckless driving.

Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Corey Allen Bartlette Jr., 25, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Drugs, criminal impersonation — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Da'Menique Lajuan Beasley, 33, residence unknown, on suspicion of a felony drug offense, criminal impersonation, making/possessing vehicle theft tools, making/having burglar tool and obstructing a public servant.

Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Jesse Federico Ibarra, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Burglaries

300 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Resident caught a man in his garage.

200 block of Merwin Village Road, Ariel. Saturday. Occurred Dec. 27.

1300 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Saturday. Man went into an apartment that was boarded up after a fire.

2600 block of 48th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Portable generator, chainsaw, edge clippers and other items taken between the week before Christmas and Sunday.

Stolen vehicles

900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Friday. White 1992 Acura Integra hatchback. Washington license plate. Taken sometime overnight.

100 block of Sparks Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Black 1999 Dodge 3500. Oregon SL65545. Rust on the driver's side back of the bed.

700 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Green 1999 Ford F350. Washington B38986S.

Thefts

1000 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Cellphone taken by an acquaintance.

1400 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Phone lost, tracked at the Hudson Hotel.

1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Friday. Catalytic converter taken sometime overnight.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. People setting off fireworks in the parking lot, throwing fireworks at passing cars.

900 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. A tenant broke a window to another tenant's apartment.

700 block of Grant Street, Kelso. Sunday. Copper cut off AC unit on the side of the church. Unknown when this occurred.

Vehicle prowls

100 block of Alturas Drive, Kelso. Friday. Owner got a camera notification of a subject getting into one of the vehicles in the driveway.

200 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Friday. Suspects going through a vehicle at the end of the street.

100 block of Front Avenue, Castle Rock. Sunday. Purse taken.

700 block of Colorado Street, Kelso. Sunday. Man broke into the vehicle and damaged the console.

3300 block of Pacific Way, Longview. Sunday. Vehicle broken into overnight, unknown if anything was taken.

300 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Caught someone inside car.

