Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Friday on suspicion of DUI, eluding

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Theft of a motor vehicle — Kelso police Thursday arrested Johan Henry Holmes, 35, of Longview, on suspicion of theft a motor vehicle.
Violation of a no contact order — Longview police Thursday arrested Ronnie Dion Huntley, 59, of Longview, on suspicion of violating a no contact order pre-trial.
DUI — Kelso police Friday arrested OJ Albert, 18, of Longview, on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence, eluding a police vehicle and operating without an ignition interlock.
Fugitive from justice — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Joshua Jerry Farnsworth, 33, of Kelso, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Harassment — Kelso police Friday arrested Manuel Charlie Lomeli, 33, of Kelso on suspicion of harassment, fourth-degree assault, and interfering with domestic violence reporting.
DUI — Longview police Friday arrested Nicholas Ely Peltchie, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.
Burglary, theft — Longview police Friday arrested Timothy Wayne Repp, 32, of Kelso, on suspicion of residential burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.
Assault — Kelso police Friday arrested Branson Santiago, 26, of Kelso, on suspicion of third-degree assault, obstructing a public servant and reckless driving.
Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Corey Allen Bartlette Jr., 25, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Drugs, criminal impersonation — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Da'Menique Lajuan Beasley, 33, residence unknown, on suspicion of a felony drug offense, criminal impersonation, making/possessing vehicle theft tools, making/having burglar tool and obstructing a public servant.
Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Jesse Federico Ibarra, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Burglaries
- 300 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Resident caught a man in his garage.
- 200 block of Merwin Village Road, Ariel. Saturday. Occurred Dec. 27.
- 1300 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Saturday. Man went into an apartment that was boarded up after a fire.
- 2600 block of 48th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Portable generator, chainsaw, edge clippers and other items taken between the week before Christmas and Sunday.
Stolen vehicles
- 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Friday. White 1992 Acura Integra hatchback. Washington license plate. Taken sometime overnight.
- 100 block of Sparks Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Black 1999 Dodge 3500. Oregon SL65545. Rust on the driver's side back of the bed.
- 700 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Green 1999 Ford F350. Washington B38986S.
Thefts
- 1000 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Cellphone taken by an acquaintance.
- 1400 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Phone lost, tracked at the Hudson Hotel.
- 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Friday. Catalytic converter taken sometime overnight.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. People setting off fireworks in the parking lot, throwing fireworks at passing cars.
- 900 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. A tenant broke a window to another tenant's apartment.
- 700 block of Grant Street, Kelso. Sunday. Copper cut off AC unit on the side of the church. Unknown when this occurred.
Vehicle prowls
- 100 block of Alturas Drive, Kelso. Friday. Owner got a camera notification of a subject getting into one of the vehicles in the driveway.
- 200 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Friday. Suspects going through a vehicle at the end of the street.
- 100 block of Front Avenue, Castle Rock. Sunday. Purse taken.
- 700 block of Colorado Street, Kelso. Sunday. Man broke into the vehicle and damaged the console.
- 3300 block of Pacific Way, Longview. Sunday. Vehicle broken into overnight, unknown if anything was taken.
- 300 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Caught someone inside car.