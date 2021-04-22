 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Longview man arrested for suspicion of possessing stolen vehicle, obstruction, eluding officers
POLICE BLOTTER

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen vehicle, eluding — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday arrested Noah George Allen Janicki, 21, of Longview on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, obstructing a public servant, eluding a police vehicle and a community custody violation. 

Assault, possessing an unlawful firearm — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Autry Eugene Randall Jr., 61, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault and possessing an unlawful firearm. 

Thefts 

• 1300 block of Pekin Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Catalytic convertor. 

• 300 block of Gore Road, Kalama. Wednesday. 

• 200 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Wednesday. Work equipment. 

Vehicle Prowls

• 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. 

• 1900 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Purse. 

Vehicle Thefts 

• 700 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. White 1994 Honda Accord. 

